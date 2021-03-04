Politics
Tiff with Chinese government costs Jack Ma title as China’s richest person, replaced by bottled water king Zhong Shanshan
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma is no longer China’s richest person. According to the latest updates from the Shanghai-based Hurun Report, while Ma has seen his family fortune increase by around 22%, he hasn’t even been in the top three.
A Wall Street Journal Report says bottled water tycoon Zhong Shanshan now leads the rankings with an estimated net worth of $ 85 billion. Tencent Holdings Ltd. founder Pony Ma and Pinduoduo Inc. founder Colin Huang follow in second and third place respectively.
It’s been tough months for Ma. In November 2020, Ant, an affiliate of the Alibaba Group, was forced to cancel its IPO – a move that reports may have had the personal involvement of the president. Xi Jinping. And at the end of December last year, China’s main market watchdog opened an investigation into the e-commerce giant’s alleged anti-competitive practices.
Soon Ma was under regulatory control and seemed to disappear from public view for more than two months, sparking intense speculation about the future of the billionaire and his Alibaba group. In the meantime, the Central Bank of China has asked Ant Group to shake up its lending with other consumer credit operations and criticized the online financial giant for below-par corporate governance, a contempt towards regulatory requirements and regulatory arbitrage.
In mid-January, it was reported that the company’s valuation could drop significantly – to below 700 billion yuan if draft proposals to help China curb the concentration of the online payments market were put in place. artwork. Then, at the end of January, it became known that the Ant Group was considering ways to restructure itself as a financial holding company overseen by the Chinese central bank.
Today, however, the situation seems to be improving. At the end of February, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping even seemed to congratulate Alibaba (along with many other companies) for its role in eradicating extreme poverty in the country.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]