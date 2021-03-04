Tiff with Chinese government costs Jack Ma title as China’s richest person, replaced by bottled water king Zhong Shanshan

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma is no longer China’s richest person. According to the latest updates from the Shanghai-based Hurun Report, while Ma has seen his family fortune increase by around 22%, he hasn’t even been in the top three.

A Wall Street Journal Report says bottled water tycoon Zhong Shanshan now leads the rankings with an estimated net worth of $ 85 billion. Tencent Holdings Ltd. founder Pony Ma and Pinduoduo Inc. founder Colin Huang follow in second and third place respectively.

It’s been tough months for Ma. In November 2020, Ant, an affiliate of the Alibaba Group, was forced to cancel its IPO – a move that reports may have had the personal involvement of the president. Xi Jinping. And at the end of December last year, China’s main market watchdog opened an investigation into the e-commerce giant’s alleged anti-competitive practices.

Soon Ma was under regulatory control and seemed to disappear from public view for more than two months, sparking intense speculation about the future of the billionaire and his Alibaba group. In the meantime, the Central Bank of China has asked Ant Group to shake up its lending with other consumer credit operations and criticized the online financial giant for below-par corporate governance, a contempt towards regulatory requirements and regulatory arbitrage.

In mid-January, it was reported that the company’s valuation could drop significantly – to below 700 billion yuan if draft proposals to help China curb the concentration of the online payments market were put in place. artwork. Then, at the end of January, it became known that the Ant Group was considering ways to restructure itself as a financial holding company overseen by the Chinese central bank.

Today, however, the situation seems to be improving. At the end of February, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping even seemed to congratulate Alibaba (along with many other companies) for its role in eradicating extreme poverty in the country.