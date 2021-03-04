Several former Trump aides plan public service campaigns





Almost immediately after the call for the 2020 presidential race, those appointed by the Trump administration realized it was time to update their resumes and seek out new opportunities. As regular readers know, it was not entirely easy.

James Hohmann of the Washington Post reported in early December, for example: “Senior executives at a handful of Fortune 500 companies have told me privately over the past year that they will not risk returning employees. potential that would come from hiring someone closely related to “Donald Trump.

A month later, as a result of Trump inciting a riot and sending a mob to attack the U.S. Capitol, the employment prospects of these Republicans deteriorated. Politico reported in early January that many civil servants, especially those working in the national security field, “have struggled to find new jobs.” The Hill further reported in late January that large US corporations were eager to “distance themselves” from members of the former president’s team.

Ultimately, there is another route to employment: Some of Trump’s former aides may be struggling to find private sector jobs, but it looks like a few members of the Trump team are hoping to get some jobs. jobs in elected office. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported yesterday, for example, on Max Miller’s new candidacy for Congress.

A former aide to President Donald Trump has announced he will run against Rocky River Republican Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach the former president after his supporters rioted on the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to prevent Congress to count the votes that declared Joe Biden to be president.

At around the same time, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram released a similar report from Texas.

The former chief of staff of the Department of Health and Human Services under Donald Trump on Monday announced his candidacy for the seat in the United States House of the late Representative Ron Wright (R-Texas). A special election was scheduled for May following Wright’s death on February 7 after a battle with COVID-19. Brian Harrison, a Republican from Texas, told the Star-Telegram he would join the race for the seat of Texas’ 6th Congressional District. Harrison was appointed HHS Deputy Chief of Staff and promoted to Chief of Staff in 2019.

Harrison said he was running, at least in part, because he wanted to “keep the Trump movement alive.”

Obviously, he is not alone. As The Hill noted, the list of members of the Trump team considering an elected position in 2022 is not short:

Cliff Sims, the former deputy in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), is eyeing the race for the US Senate from Alabama. If he does show up, he will face Lynda Blanchard, another Trump administration official, in a GOP primary. Trump’s Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite has his eye on the Pennsylvania US Senate race, as does Carla Sands, another former Trump administration official. Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is already considered one of the top contenders for Arkansas gubernatorial race. Ric Grenell is gearing up for a gubernatorial campaign in California. Former Trump campaign advisor Katrina Pierson has expressed interest in a congressional campaign in Texas.

I won’t pretend to know what the former president’s election plans are, but whether or not Trump runs again, it looks like voters will have plenty of opportunities to vote for former members of his team.

