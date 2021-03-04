‘We look to the future …’: Canada’s message after receiving vaccine doses from India

Canada received 500,000 doses of the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine from India on Thursday. In the second batch, an additional 944,600 doses are expected to arrive in the North American nation, including 444,600 doses of Pfizer and 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca, the ANI news agency reported.

“The AZ / CoviShield vaccine is now in Canada. The first tranche of 500,000 doses arrived this morning from the Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million additional doses to follow. Thank you to everyone whose hard work made this possible. We look forward to future collaboration, ”said Anita Anand, Canada’s Minister of Public Services and Procurement, in a tweet.

Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested a shipment of Covid-19 vaccines and Prime Minister Modi assured his Canadian counterpart of his full cooperation.

“Assured him [Justin Trudeau] that India would do its best to facilitate the supply of the Covid vaccines sought by Canada. We also agreed to continue to collaborate on other important issues such as climate change and global economic recovery, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In response, Trudeau praised India’s enormous pharmaceutical capacity under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and said the country would deserve significant credit if the world conquered the pandemic.

“The two leaders agreed to work together on vaccine access and recognized the need for continued global coordination to respond to the pandemic and promote recovery,” said the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada.

The doses of Covishield were sent to Canada as part of India’s Vaccine Maitri campaign, which began on January 21. The initiative recently won praise from the World Health Organization, which praised PM Modi’s sense of “generosity and solidarity” at this difficult time.