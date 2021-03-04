Xi Jinping: ‘The East Is Rising’: President Xi Jinping Describes China’s Rise After COVID

Xi Jinping has taken a confident posture as he seeks to ensure China’s prosperity and power in a post-COVID world, saying the country enters a period of opportunity when the East rises and the West is in decline.

But behind closed doors, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party also issued a blunt warning to officials: don’t count our competitors, especially the United States.

The biggest source of chaos in the world today is the United States, said Xi, a county official in northwest China, recounted in a speech posted on a government website last week. He quoted Xi as saying: The United States is the greatest threat to our country’s development and security.

The warning, echoed in recent similar public comments from senior officials close to Xi, reinforces how he seeks to balance confidence and caution as China moves forward as other countries continue to battle the pandemic.

Her double-sided statements reflect an effort to keep China on its toes as, despite its success at home, it faces deep mistrust in Washington and other Western capitals. Although China is getting stronger, Xi said, there are still many ways the West is strong and the East is weak, officials said in speeches recently posted on local party websites.

Xi will unveil a long-term plan to navigate China in this new global environment later this week, when the Communist Party-controlled legislature, the National People’s Congress, meets on Friday and meets for about a week.



Xi Jinping strikes me as ruthless but cautious in building a lasting personal legacy, said Dimitar Gueorguiev, an assistant professor of political science at Syracuse University who studies China. In the eyes of Chinese leaders, he said, the response to the coronavirus was truly a classic example for the party of how you could pull things together in a short period of time and force through a program.

Xi and other Chinese leaders recently described challenges, both short and long term, that could hamper their ambitions. The Biden administration has said it wants to pressure China on human rights and compete with it on technological advancements and regional influence in Asia. At home, China is grappling with an aging population and is trying to overhaul an engine of economic growth that uses too much investment and energy for too little gain and too much pollution.

Beijing also sees a threat in Hong Kong after anger over the deepening of Communist Party control sparked months of anti-government protests in 2019. Highlighting Xis’ hard line against any political challenge, the Chinese legislature appears ready to back the plans to radically rewrite the electoral rules for Hong Kong, removing the vestiges of local democracy in the former British colony.

China is also considering its next big change of leadership next year, when Xi, 67, looks likely to claim a third five-year term in office, going beyond term limits that had been put in place to retain leaders after. Mao Zedong. and Deng Xiaoping.

Chinese leaders have used the country’s success in extinguishing coronavirus infections to justify Xis’ top-down rule. Emerging triumphantly from the pandemic, Xi will seek to further centralize his power, said Lynette H. Ong, a political scientist at the University of Toronto.

The congress is part of the party staging this year to reinforce the idea that Xi is essential in safely guiding China through significant changes. Chinese state media recently hailed the Xis Campaign to End Rural Poverty as a major success. This week, he reminded party officials to rally behind his leadership and show loyalty to his platform.

The risks and impending tests will be no less than in the past, Xi told an audience of young party officials in Beijing, according to official reports. Our party has bet on the fight until this day and must count on the fight to win the future.

And in July, Xi will preside over the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, celebrations that risk making him a historic leader like Mao and Deng. Adding to the aura of success, China plans to host the Winter Olympics next year and have a space station in orbit.

Xi has described China as getting closer with each passing year to regain its legitimate historic status as a great power, while established powers are torn apart by dysfunction.

He urged officials late last year to clearly grasp the broad trend that the East is increasing while the West is declining, Zhou Ye, a party cadre at Fudan University, recently told Shanghai, during a meeting, according to an online account. There is a stark contrast between the order of China and the chaos of the West.

For years, Xi and other Chinese officials have occasionally used boastful rhetoric, pitting East against West. But officials have used such expressions much more often in recent months, underscoring the confidence critics say pride surrounds the Chinese government.

The health of the economy will be crucial for the survival of this confidence. Government advisers have suggested that average growth could be 5% or more over the next five years, if things go well.

But the country might not maintain that level of growth unless it becomes more innovative and reduces its dependence on heavy industry and infrastructure investments, economic advisers in Beijing say.

The country also faces serious demographic challenges. For decades, China has benefited from a young workforce that has flocked to its factories and cities. But China’s aging population will place increasing demands on pension funds, health care and accumulated savings.

Such economic pressures could undermine public support for the party in the years to come, said Andrew G. Walder, a professor at Stanford University who contributed to a book on the fateful decisions facing China. We should not be too lulled into the stability of public approval of the performance of the Communist Party, he said.

Beijing’s rulers appear to be much more focused on the United States, which they see as remaining determined to impede China’s rise, regardless of who is in the White House.

Chinese policymakers were alarmed when the Trump administration removed Chinese companies’ access to American technology. Many say the United States will continue to try to restrain China by restricting its access to blocking technologies, such as advanced semiconductors and the machines to make them.

US containment and oppression is a major threat, said Chen Yixin, a security official who served as the Xis policy enforcement official in Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged. During a lecture to officials on Xis’ ideas in January, Chen used military language to point out the dangers: It is both an unforeseen clash and a protracted war.

The plan to address these shortcomings is to develop domestic innovation and markets to be less dependent on high-tech imports. But building the ability to design and manufacture advanced, high-tech components is costly, with no guarantee of success.

The prospects for the Xis plans also depend on questions that are not mentioned in official statements: how long does he plan to govern? And who will he appoint to succeed him?

In 2018, Xi imposed a constitutional change that abolished term limits for the presidency, paving the way for him to remain in power for more than a decade as president and party leader. China’s political and economic elites are likely to become increasingly nervous in private about when and how Xi will promote a potential successor, or a stable of successors.

He could still dominate for years, making his decisions, or his errors in judgment, all the more consequential.

Internally, there are now few sources of opposition, no sources of opposition, said Xiao Gongqin, a historian from Shanghai, so the leader must be able to remain unmoved.

