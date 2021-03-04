The European Unions three red lines on Turkey

As head of the Center for Applied Studies on Turkey, associated with the prestigious German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), Gnter Seufert is widely regarded as one of Turkey’s leading experts.

In this interview with Kathimerini, Seufert offers a realistic and pragmatic analysis of how Ankara and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are perceived by the main European powers, as well as by the United States and Russia.

We just heard that Turkey is planning a space mission to the moon by 2023. Is this yet another escalation of Erdogans muscle flexion destined for the eyes of the West?

No one believes his real goal is to fly to the moon. Maybe he wants to increase the number of Turkish satellites and this is important for military reasons.

How do you explain Germany’s position? Is this an indication that Berlin has silently accepted Turkey’s status as a regional power?

Of course yes. And it’s not just Germany. The same can be said of the United States. Watch how reluctant the US has behaved in Turkey’s sanctioning process due to its acquisition of the S-400 [missile systems]. Also see how Russia behaved during the Nagorno-Karabakh war. Russia allowed Turkey to extend its influence over Azerbaijan. Thus, Russia also accepts Turkey as a regional power. And when you look at Turkey’s neighbors, then you see small states like Greece and Bulgaria in the west and failed states in southern Syria and Iraq. You also see Iran, a state which for decades has come under enormous international pressure. Therefore, Turkey is a regional power. It is a power in its region and today it is expanding its influence in Africa. We must be able to see it as a fact.

With Joe Biden having succeeded Donald Trump, can we expect a realignment of Washington, Berlin and Paris to push back Turkey?

I think everyone is hoping for a more coordinated policy towards Turkey and I personally hope that will happen, but I also see difficulties. During the last two European summits, it has been very difficult for the European Union to reach a common approach vis-à-vis Turkey.

Do you see more of the same at the next European summit in March?

To be honest, yes. Turkey is adjusting its policy in the region and its rhetoric towards Europe. He does so not because he fears a common European response to Ankara, but because he anticipates a more reasoned policy from Washington. Turkey is now trying to come to an agreement with Egypt. He is also at least trying to establish more contact with Israel and he has stopped his research in the eastern Mediterranean. We are witnessing a moment of moderation. The question is how long will it last. But when it comes to the EU, I expect more of the same.

What would reverse Germany’s course?

There may be an implicit assumption that it is mostly or almost only Germany that is preventing the European Union from taking a more adversarial stance towards Turkey. I don’t think this is the case. It is also a lot Spain and Italy. They have no interest in endangering their ties with Turkey. Spanish banks are highly exposed to the Turkish financial system. Turkey was the biggest buyer of Spanish arms in 2020, while Italy was the biggest European investor in Turkey.

But there must be a red line. What would be the red line for Turkey?

I see three developments which could further unite Europe against Turkey. First, it is Turkey’s choice to present itself as the representative of Muslims in Europe who, according to Ankara, are repressed and excluded throughout Europe. If he accelerates in this way, he will unite Europe against Turkey. The second is Cyprus. There is a broad consensus of the UN, the European Union and Washington regarding Cyprus. It is really difficult for Turkey to challenge the framework established for a solution in Cyprus. A two-state solution will not be accepted. The third would be military clashes with Greece or in the Green Line in Cyprus. They would be red lines.

Bidens Washington will be more assertive towards Moscow and Ankara. But can Washington afford to lose Turkey to Russia?

Turkey likes to face Washington and Moscow. He did it very successfully with Trump. It won’t be that easy with Biden. It will be difficult for the West to lose Turkey because NATO is the precondition for Turkey to deal with Russia. Turkey’s room for maneuver vis-à-vis Russia stems from its NATO membership. Therefore, Turkey will not be lost because Turkey needs NATO. Turkey depends on NATO. NATO could therefore be more assertive with Turkey.

So what do you see happening with the S-400?

It is a dilemma for Turkey. The United States could allow Turkey to have the S-400, but under American control of the system there. And until Turkey accepts this, I think it will remain a stumbling block. Turkey is now trying to link the S-400 to US policy in Syria towards the Kurds in Syria. He wants the United States to stop supporting the Kurds in Syria.

Would the United States support an independent Kurdish state as a radical solution to Turkey?

I did not think about it. It’s too far-fetched. After many failed interventions in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Iraq, I don’t see the United States trying another. In recent weeks and months, Turkey has traveled to northern Iraq on a mission to defeat the PKK and it wants to do the same with the considered offspring of the PKK in Syria. Turkey wants to end its so-called Kurdish problem with military means.

If Trump had been re-elected it might have been easier for them, but with Biden things are more difficult. Are you OK with that?

Yes, I totally agree. Washington’s policy will change. As you know, Brett McGurk is back on the pitch again. He managed cooperation with the Kurds as a special envoy until 2018 and is now back as coordinator of the National Security Council for the Middle East and North Africa. So see what happens.

What is the next step for Germany after 16 years of Chancellor Angela Merkel? Who will be the next leader?

We can see a coalition between the Christian Democrats and the Greens. As for Turkey, the Greens are on another page. They are much more critical of Turkey because of human rights and democracy. They are much more critical for military cooperation and arms industry sales. And they are also much more critical on the Kurdish question. As for the next chancellor, it will most likely be Armin Laschet, now Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, who was elected president of the Christian Democrats, although named after Markus Sder of Bavaria, the president of the Christian-Social Union is also in the cards. Their style is different. The Laschets style is more like Merkel seeking compromise. Sder presents himself as decisive and assertive.