Morning News Update: Myanmar Police Violence, SpaceX Rocket and More, World News





The Burmese junta’s brutal tactics against peaceful protesters continued on Wednesday as the United Nations said at least 38 people had died on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 50. Meanwhile, a SpaceX rocket exploded Wednesday after a seemingly successful flight and landing.

Click on the titles to find out more

‘Today alone 38 people are dead’: US condemns ‘brutal violence’ by Burmese military

International criticism of the Burmese military junta grew fiercer on what has been the bloodiest day to date amid pro-democracy protests in the country. The United Nations said at least 38 deaths occurred on Wednesday, March 3. This brought the death toll to 50.

SpaceX rocket explodes on the ground

The SpaceX rocket exploded on Wednesday after a seemingly successful flight and landing.

Swedish police investigate knife incident as ‘terrorist motive’ after 8 injured

Swedish police on Thursday opened an investigation into “suspected terrorism” after a man stabbed eight people with a knife in the town of Vetlanda.

“ Alarming ” situation in Brazil, record record of Covid-19 for the second consecutive day

With 1,910 new deaths from the new coronavirus, Brazil recorded a record number of deaths for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to call for vote of confidence after Senate elections are defeated

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to seek a vote of confidence in parliament after ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI) lost a key Senate seat in Islamabad.

‘Neanderthal thinking’: Joe Biden criticizes Texas and Mississippi for dropping mask requirements

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday criticized the Republican-dominated states of Texas and Mississippi for dropping measures to wear masks, calling them “Neanderthal thinking.”

