At this point, Donald Trump is the presumed candidate for the radical right





Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, joins Kristin Myers and Julia La Roche of Yahoo Finance, to discuss his thoughts on Trump’s possible 2024 presidential bid, and more.

Video transcript

KRISTIN MYERS: Welcome back to Yahoo Finance Live. Let’s continue this conversation with Anthony Scaramucci from SkyBridge Capital and Julia La Roche from Yahoo Finance, which we started a little before the break. So Anthony, we started talking a little bit about politics. And of course you were talking about the radical left.

And I mean, actually, a little bit about the Republican Party and what you see happening there, of course, as we have the rise of Trumpism. We had CPAC just recently. He seemed to indicate that he would introduce himself again. I wonder if he does, do you think he’ll be the Republican Party’s presumptive candidate?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Well, I don’t like the radical right any more than the radical left. And so, Donald Trump represents that now. He perverted this party. He made it a cult of Trump’s personality more than it once was a principled party. So, but yes, I think Governor Romney, or now Senator Romney, is right. At this point, Donald Trump is the presumed candidate for this party. But I don’t think it will be in three or four years.

First, I am not sure he will survive these legal problems that he has both criminal and civil. Number two, he will be 78 years old. And third, there are 10 or 12 people in this party who look at themselves in the mirror every morning and see a future president. And they will do whatever they can to undermine it. They are not doing this at the moment because they calculate that they need him for fundraising purposes, and he still seems to have some power in that base.

But give it about a year. You will see it dissolve. I think, frankly, Governor Haley probably went too fast. Her political consultants probably told her to start making fun of President Trump, and then she recently turned the tide. So I guess Governor Haley has to go out and buy a new compass or something and figure out which direction she’d like to go.

The story continues

But, you know, for me, I find the guy a terrible human being. And I think it’s also if it’s their guy, I think it’s great for the rest of us. Because oddly, Donald Trump is a unifying figure. It just so happens that he unites us all against him and against these reckless people who believe in insurgency, who denounce democracy, who denounce our Constitution.

And so, it’s a very strange mark of nationalism. You’d have to go back to the 1940s, early 1940s, late 1930s, with Charles Lindbergh and the first America First movement, where they think they’re the only Americans. But the truth of the matter is, America is this very beautiful mosaic of very colorful people. This is what Lincoln called the last best hope for mankind. This is what Lee Kuan Yew called an incredible oasis of opportunity, the founder of Singapore now deceased.

And so, for me, I am ready to fight for the principles of the country related to the Constitution and democracy rather than politics. And so, if that’s where the Republicans go and they leave with Donald Trump, I can’t wait, because I’m a happy warrior, I can’t wait to beat them again and beat them, frankly, on the ground.

But I don’t think that will happen. They will try to find a different person, who will try to blend in with a bit of Trumpism with a little more practicality and common sense. This is the most likely outcome.

KRISTIN MYERS: Do you think Trumpism will divide the Republican Party? Where is the Republican Party going with Trump?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: So I think there is a good possibility. There is a large group of us who – a task force working on ideas around the possibility of creating another party. In 1992, when Ross Perot ran for president as a third party, he got 19% of the vote, which frightened everyone in the duopoly. And so they reinforced this duopoly by making it much more difficult at the state level and at the local level for third parties to originate.

It will therefore take hundreds of millions of dollars to start this party. There are many participants willing to make these contributions. And I think we can take 10% to 15% of the population away from what is now Trumpism, which is this perverted white Christian nationalism, which is not good for anyone. It would be bad for the world, bad for America. Trump has made America weaker, sicker and poorer in four years.

Plus, as a Republican, I don’t even understand why they like this guy. He lost the presidency. He lost the House and the Senate. He is the modern-day Herbert Hoover for this holiday. But if they want to put him back on top of the food chain and make him the candidate, I think we can get 10 or 15% of the people to break up and wind up this party and make this party a minority party for at least a generation.

So I hope they get away from him. I don’t know exactly what they are afraid of. I know he’s a bully, and he’s lost his reputation on Twitter now. I can not understand. But I guess it will start to decrease. Give it a year or two. As the midterm elections approach, I think people will realize that this guy is a complete train wreck, and he will start to fossilize before our eyes.

JULIA LA ROCHE: Anthony, I kind of want to go back to New York. I should mention that you run a fund of funds. You know a lot of people who fall into the very high value category. So I want to ask about the policies and things like the proposals that are going around right now, for example, Senator Elizabeth Warren and a proposal for an ultra millionaire – a tax on the richest Americans. What do you think of the political suggestions? And what might some of the consequences be in places like New York?

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: So what I would say to plutocrats and wealthy individuals, that you need to get more involved in the political process because the idea that this notion is emerging is a lack of understanding of taxation, and it’s a lack understanding of capital mobility. A mentor of mine, Ken Langone, once wrote in “The Wall Street Journal” that his money isn’t in $ 100 bills in a vacant pool in his backyard. His money is therefore invested in companies. His money is invested in venture capital operations, publicly traded companies, private companies.

And so when you go to do that, that kind of confiscation if you will, you will change the behavior of the people who use their capital to create opportunities and aspirations for the American people. So, I don’t know where she’s going with this. I would love to debate it with her. Of course, she will never debate someone like me because I will come to the game with common sense and practicality. And she will come to the game with that nonsense that we need to disparage the rich, that they seem to be the scapegoat for everyone’s problems.

So I used to be poor. I don’t mean poor. I don’t mean to dishonor my father by saying I was poor. I used to be from the middle class. And I understand the struggle. And we need to develop policies that are better for these people. So I would encourage my wealthy friends to stop being apathetic about politics, to get involved.

Let me frame you this way, Julia. If you live in New York like me, you are a minority partner in your own higher income life. Because if $ 1 is from my hard work, I have to give about $ 0.55. Mayor de Blasio, Governor Cuomo and President Biden, or my joint venture partners, and they happen to be the majority partners in my life. I am a minority partner in terms of what I am allowed to keep.

So shouldn’t I get involved in the hiring decisions and the political decisions of what these people do? So I think this is a mistake. People think, oh, just let me migrate to a low tax state. Well, you’re migrating enough people to a low tax state, you’re going to have a lot of blue people in that state. And these states will become high tax states.

So, at the end of the day, it’s a simplistic idea. It will be a terrible failure for the country. You know, take the country back to the Stone Age. But it’s a smart and fun idea for people who don’t have the money. They say, oh, yeah, let’s tax these people. But remember, it’s like the butterfly effect. You will start to reduce the levels of the economy that you really don’t want to do. And you can just look for places where they’ve tried this before. It was a terrible failure.

KRISTIN MYERS: All right, Senator Elizabeth Warren, the glove has been thrown down for debate.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Yeah, 0% chance of that happening.

KRISTIN MYERS: Anthony Scaramucci, Founder of SkyBridge Capital.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Zero.

KRISTIN MYERS: We’ll see. We will see. Anthony Scaramucci –

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: 0.0.

JULIA LA ROCHE: We’re going to host it here.

ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: 0.0. You know, but anyone who wants to debate me on Yahoo Finance Live or any place about a wealth tax, please, I’d love to have them. They can also choose the moderator, guys, okay? No problem for me.

KRISTIN MYERS: Alright, we’ve got to go, guys. Julia La Roche from Yahoo Finance, Anthony Scaramucci, thank you very much for joining us today.

