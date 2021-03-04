Jokowi calls on trade ministry to complete trade talks with potential countries





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ordered the Ministry of Commerce to complete negotiations with potential countries. In addition, the relevant ministries are urged to maximize the trade agreements that have been concluded with a number of countries. “Speeding up the settlement of negotiations with potential countries is a priority agenda,” he said at the opening of the meeting of the Ministry of Commerce at the State Palace on Thursday (03/04/2021) . He admitted he needed a new market amid the Covid-19 pandemic to boost export performance. One of the trade agreements that has been concluded is the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA). Jokowi also ordered Minister of Commerce Muhammad Luthfi to finalize a trade deal with the European Union. In addition, countries that have not yet concluded a trade agreement with Indonesia need a bilateral trade agreement. “Implementation of 23 agreements trade The bilateral regional affairs that have been signed must also be fully utilized by trade actors, ”he said. He gave an example of AI-CEPA which had been completed by both countries. Business players are welcome to take advantage and see the business opportunities of each deal. The president said that one of the industries that could benefit from the deal was the auto sector. It is also believed that this effort opens up opportunities to increase the value of exports and to diversify domestic products to trading partner countries. Several other industries such as electronics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food and drink are also to benefit from certain export incentives and facilities. “There must be an incentive to expand the market, especially to non-traditional countries by leveraging trade cooperation and optimizing the performance of our overseas trade representatives. We have a commercial attaché, we have the ITPC, everyone has to move, ”he explained. Watch the featured video below: quality content

