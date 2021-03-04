Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders: two sides of the same coin | Business





The growing division of American politics is a well-documented phenomenon. The marked polarities between Democrats and Republicans seem to have transcended traditional political arguments.

Eight of 10 voters registered in the 2020 election believed the differences between their political counterparts to be above core U.S. values, according to recent poll data released by the Pew Research Center. Americans need look no further than Joe Bidens’ inaugural address in which he said the words unity nine times to remember the hostility currently felt towards one another.

The clear division we see among Americans prompts us to ask an important question: What phenomenon has fueled this divide?

The American division is accelerated by a wave of anti-neoliberalism, which is a reactionary ideology categorized by discontent with the economic philosophy of the free market. America is experiencing an apolitical retreat against the global economic order which has manifested itself in increasingly partisan and populist movements.

The purpose of this article is not to provide a detailed history of macroeconomic trends categorizing US politics and economic policy, as entire books could be written on such a subject. Rather, it is to provide an easily digestible theory that identifies the main source of division in modern American politics.

Fight a common enemy

Since the 2016 presidential election, Senator Bernie Sanders and former President Donald Trump have become two of the most influential figures in American politics.

On the surface, the two couldn’t seem to be more polar opposites. The first is a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who advocates for a free college and universal health care. The latter is a Conservative who campaigned on promises to close borders and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

So how is it that two exceptionally different leaders can rise to the heights of American politics at exactly the same time? How is it that such different ideologies can simultaneously garner massive waves of support?

The answer is surprisingly simple: Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders were fighting a common enemy; both have vowed to fight a system that Americans fail on both sides of the aisle.

One key to understanding Donald Trump’s connection to Bernie Sanders is to recognize that both political leaders are populists. For those unfamiliar with the term, populism is a political phenomenon built around the goal of appealing to the masses. It’s an approach that uses a dichotomy between us and them to engage ordinary citizens who feel their concerns are being ignored by the established elite.

Here’s a final look at the economic policies proposed by incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden and what plan would be best for America.

For a populist strategy to work nationally, a significant segment of society must feel victimized. Among these citizens there is a firm conviction that the game is rigged and that the system is against them. In 2016, two of the three largest electoral coalitions were voters Trump and Sanders. There is no doubt that American citizens are frustrated with the status quo. The question is why.

An interesting study conducted by the Foreign Policy Research Institute gives us some answers. Researchers at the institute examined examples of populist rhetoric used by Trump and Sanders during their 2016 presidential campaigns. Their goal was to determine the prevalence and context of such rhetoric.

From there, they could better analyze how Trump and Sanders designed their campaigns and, more importantly, develop a better understanding of what mattered most to voters in each coalition. The results were fascinating.

Over the course of 20 randomly selected transcriptions (10 from each candidate), Sanders and Trump each performed around 150 instances of populist rhetoric. Broken down in context, an interesting story begins to unfold. Below are two charts created by the Foreign Policy Research Institute that show the issues Trump and Sanders have used populist rhetoric the most on.

We can use these charts to better understand the issues that have mobilized voters for Trump and Sanders. More importantly, we can begin to test the claim that resentment towards modern trends in the global economic order is the primary source of American populism.

In the case of Bernie Sanders, the evidence seems clear. Of the 150 or so examples of populist rhetoric identified by the researchers, 54% were directly related to economic issues, such as class division, trade policies, unemployment, general economic distress, and college affordability.

Source: Institute for Foreign Policy Research

For Trump, a little digging brings us to a similar conclusion. From the outset, we see that purely economic issues, like general economic distress, class division, trade policies and unemployment constitute a plurality of 28% of the content of his speech.

What jumps off the page is surpasses all the attention paid to undocumented immigration. Speeches such as taking our jobs or taking our money have been repeated over and over again by Trump to mobilize middle-class Americans who feel threatened by the shortage of jobs.

Source: Institute for Foreign Policy Research

Rhetoric aimed at attracting Americans who feared neoliberalism, free trade, and the free movement of people would threaten their livelihoods. Undocumented immigration is an economic problem, and when viewed as such, populist economics rhetoric grows to 44%.

This tells us that a significant proportion of Americans on both sides of the political aisle fear the American economic system will no longer work for them. Where are we wrong?

Much of the modern American economic system is built around a philosophy of neoliberalism. In the book Global Social Work: Crossing Borders; Blurring the Boundaries, author Mimi Abramovitz describes neoliberal economics as a theory of practices and policies based on a belief in the inherent wisdom of the market and a belief that market dynamics, such as private property rights, government limited, free markets and free trade, are central mechanisms of governance of economic, social and political life.

Prior to the mid-1970s, the US economy could be defined as a liberal welfare state. Liberal welfare was an economic philosophy, introduced by President Franklin Delano Roosevelts New Deal, which aimed to restructure the American political economy based on downward redistribution of income and expand the role of the state.

The post World War II welfare state from 1945 to 1975, often referred to as the golden age of capitalism, spawned a complex set of economic and political functions that mediated poverty, increased profits and allay social unrest.

Supply-driven trickle-down economics may have been a semi-efficient school of economics in the Reagan era, but philosophy has little positive impact today. Contributing editor to Madison Business Review, PerDieu explains why.

Unfortunately, structural changes in the world economy in the late 1960s and early 1970s, fueled mainly by increasing international competition, led to the end of post-war economic prosperity. From the ashes of the economic recession, the emergence of a new philosophy was born: neoliberalism.

From the mid-1970s until today, neoliberalism has dominated the American and international economic order. During this period, we have seen drastic increases in world trade, migration and wealth disparities. Such a system has produced contempt within a broad coalition of lower-middle-class Americans.

For conservative voters, this translated into a fear of a shortage of jobs, resulting either from outsourcing or being replaced by the cheaper labor of undocumented immigrants here at home. fails to protect the 99%.

The media have characterized American politics as increasingly divisive. Polarizing leaders such as Trump and Sanders have personified this trend.

But on closer inspection, it’s clear that the root of this division is not purely partisan. The root of this division is an apolitical economic trend that continues to test the social fabric of this once civil union.

Ben McKay is a double major in economics and political science. Contact Ben at [email protected]

