Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered ‘thalis’, but we offered people a plate of food: CM Uddhav Thackeray
“When people were told to bang empty plates, we have provided the hungry with full ‘thalis’ (meal plate) in this time of distress and the plan is still going on,” Thackeray said, in his response to the motion of thanks on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s address.
In his speech, Koshyari praised the government
Costing the government around Rs 125 crore, daily consumption of affordable meals soared from just 18K initially to 138K, the governor noted on Monday (March 1).
Thackeray recalled what he called the Prime Minister after the sudden lockdown in the country was declared and later the MVA government helped transport lakhs of stranded migrants safely to their home states across India.
“In fact, after reaching their homes in Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, the migrants first expressed their gratitude to us for making all the necessary arrangements,” the CM said.
Thackeray also criticized the
“You could put spikes on the roads (to stifle the farmers’ protest) and prevent them from entering the capital of the sovereign country, but you have retreated from China,” Thackeray said dryly.
However, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis attacked the CM for raising irrelevant issues in the House and said Thackeray had insulted Indian soldiers at the border.
“Not an inch of (India) territory has disappeared. Our soldiers have defended the Chinese aggressions under extreme circumstances. Yet you are making such insulting statements against them (the soldiers),” Fadnavis said, accusing the CM to make misleading statements.
Searching Fadnavis, who proclaimed in 2019 – ‘Mee Punha Yaeen’ (I will be back – as CM) – Thackeray said even the coronavirus threatened to return? “And, unfortunately, he came back.”
Training guns on the BJP for alleged scams and demanding finances from Covid-19 hospitals, the CM retaliated by saying no one can search the PM Care Fund accounts.
“They won’t answer no matter what you ask? Nobody even dares to ask now because they will be slapped with sedition charges or probed by investigative agencies. This is the kind of democracy in the country today, ”Thackeray said ostentatiously.
Calling on the BJP to reject his lies, he said Home Secretary Amit Shah blatantly reneged on his assurance made to Matoshree (regarding sharing CM’s post with the Sena), “but strangely, the BJP leaders made the then CM (Fadnavis) sit outside “.
Regarding the name change of Motera Stadium in Gujarat after Prime Minister, Thackeray said: “India will not lose any cricket matches now because the stadium name has been changed. We have named the (Mumbai) airport after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but they (BJP) changed the name of Sardar Patel Stadium. ”
Thackeray assured that the MVA government would definitely rename the city of Aurangabad to “Sambhaji Nagar”, but said the Center was still sitting on the renaming of Aurangabad airport as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar airport.
Regarding the Hindutva line, the head of Shiv Sena pointed out that despite two reminders, the BJP of the Center has not yet conferred Bharat Ratna on Swatantryaveer Vishnu D. Savarkar and said: “We do not we don’t need any Hindutva lessons from you “.
He said that when the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya was razed it was by the brave ‘Shiv Sainiks’ of the founder of Shiv Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray, as everyone else had fled from there – which Fadnavis refuted, by claiming that there was not a single Shiv Sainik present at the time. ”
Thackeray criticized the BJP at the Center and said on various other issues, including the Mumbai metro’s pending car shelter proposal at Kanjurmarg, the investments in Gujarat vis-à-vis Maharashtra, the way in which the MVA skillfully handled Covid crises etc.
