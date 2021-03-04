Imran Khan is in grief, wants a vote of confidence. The opposition hopes to finally be able to oust him





File photo of Pakistani PM Imran Khan | ImranKhanOfficial | Photo: Facebook

Text size: A- A +

It’s election season and one reason videos are being leaked. It’s like that on this side of the border, what about you? But some fights cannot be won even after leaking videos. Case in point: the critical upheaval of the Pakistani opposition over a Senate seat in Islamabad, where Pakistani Democratic Alliances Yousaf Raza Gilani defeated Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh by five votes. The victory is seen as a vote of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and its policies.

Kicking into action after the electoral debacle, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced that the prime minister would seek a vote of confidence in parliament, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi calling the day a sad day for democracy in Pakistan. This is a time when you are either with Khan or against Khan, we are told.

Even though the ruling PTI became the majority party in the upper house of parliament with 18 new seats on Wednesday, it was worrying that the 180 votes the government was confident it had in hand to win the seat in Islamabad no longer came from the government. The Prime Minister’s call for a vote of confidence could also lead to his ouster. If he survives, he will be weaker than he is now. And it is with or without the support of the establishment. Imran Khan is now playing on a sticky wicket.

Also read: Pakistanis discuss Modis beard like it’s a matter of national security

The opposition appears

It is a victory of the political narrative for the alliance of the opposition. Called as chor, corrupt mafia, ghaddar, incarcerated and berated for obstructing the making of Naya in Pakistan. The victory of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and now senator of the Pakistan People’s Party marks a new dawn. The dawn when the establishment is now perceived as neutral and where the opposition thinks they have a lot of space to do their politics. The victory also confirms former President Asif Zardaris’ idea of ​​bringing about change from within the Assembly Change of government through defiance rather than taking to the streets, resigning assemblies and calling for new polls, which was seen as the strategy of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs to oust Imran Khan. So the long march in March won’t be necessary after all?

We now understand the nervousness of the Imran Khan government over the Senate elections from the start. It all started with feelings that disgruntled PTI members in provincial and national assemblies envisioned tabdeeli (change). And there is no better remedy for grief than to exchange votes for large sums of money. It would not have been the first time or the last time that parliamentarians voted against party lines. Every ruling party is an equal opportunity violator, and Imran Khans PTI is no different. But this time he wanted to prevent people from jumping to the other side, so he started the operation.

First came a government ordinance to organize the election of the Senate by open vote and not by secret ballot, which President Arif Alvi authorized. A video of the payment of bribes to buy votes for a senator by PTI leaders from two years ago has been leaked. PTI leaders then used the video to highlight the threat of the secret ballot. Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose own party was caught in the act, was now speaking out against the vices of vote buying, as if he knew nothing two years ago. However, the order was challenged in the Supreme Court, which upheld the secret ballot, dashing the government’s hopes. The secret will be kept.

Also read: In Pakistan the cow has arrived. With it comes the new revolution of Imran Khan

All this effort for what

Gilani ultimately defeated Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh. Now Sheikh is commonly known as the IMF man (for dealing with the International Monetary Fund on behalf of the Pakistanis), but we remember him most as the man who gave us tomatoes for Rs 17 per kg while they reached 320 Rs per kg. . If Sheikh can no longer be a minister, he could become an advisor to the prime minister. No defeat can be greater than the IMF, after all.

Before all is lost, never say never was on the agenda as another video was leaked the day before the election. This aimed to disqualify an opposition candidate, Gilani. In the leaked video, Gilanis’ son was seen suggesting that a PTI member waste his vote. The PTI approached the electoral commission to demand the disqualification of Gilanis, but to no avail. The electoral commission has not been a big fan of the government lately, especially after the by-elections in recent months in Daska, where 23 polling agents disappeared at the time of the count.

Yes, the story has enough missing votes, but here officers with ballots disappeared only to come back the next day with the excuse that they got lost in the dhund (fog). This is what dreams are made of. Re-election was announced in Daska. Some thought that the electoral commission was showing its back; others felt that the establishment had become neutral. What is life and politics, after all, without hope.

PTI was marred by infighting over the selection of candidates. A prominent member was Federal Minister Faisal Vawda, who faces a dual nationality case. The same minister showed up with a boot on a news program. Then, on Wednesday, he showed up without a boot, voted, resigned from the National Assembly within 15 minutes and was crowned senator in the evening. However, the High Court in Islamabad did not seem very elated and held him responsible for submitting a false affidavit in the dual nationality case, ordering the election commission to take action against him.

Also read: An Instagrammer Did What Two Governments Couldn’t. Indians and Pakistanis came together for pawri

Success or not?

It was said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself would monitor the progress of preparations for the Senate elections. How? ‘Or’ What? Do not ask. On polling day, Shehryar Afridi, the chairman of the Kashmir Committee, ended up getting his vote rejected because he signed his name on the ballot. His request to vote again was rejected. Such was the preparation that Afridi thought he was giving an autograph. Imagine the government trusting him for the important jugular cause of Kashmir? And according to the opposition vine, Prime Minister Khan’s vote was wasted as well, along with the vote of Environment Minister Zartaj Guls. Shocking, so wrong. It shows how well Imran Khan had trained his herd to play ballless in the super-finish. No wonder a PTI insisted that if Imran Khan had told them to vote for a khotta (donkey), they would have done so too.

Only time can tell what awaits Imran Khan after the vote of confidence. If the last 24 hours tell us anything, it’s that the tabdeeli winds have started to blow on the other side. If Khan survives we would understand how it all happened no, not what First Lady Bushra Imran told us that behind every successful man is his wife’s hand. To be a kamyab now, Imran Khan now needs the hands of his selectors.

The author is a freelance journalist from Pakistan. His Twitter handle is @nailainayat. Opinions are personal.

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos