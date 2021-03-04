The West needs a more collaborative approach in Taiwan

The same day last month that transatlantic leaders virtually gathered for the Munich Security Conference, eight Chinese fighter jets and one electronic warfare plane BetweenTaiwan Air Defense Identification Zone in a robust show of force not far from Taiwanese territory. Tensions in the Taiwan Strait may seem like a distant concern to European leaders, but they cannot afford to ignore the consequences that may result from escalating friction halfway around the world.

President Joe biden Joe Biden Intercept Bureau Chief: Minimum Wage Was Not A ‘High Priority’ For Biden In COVID-19 Relief South Carolina Senate Adds Firing Squad As Alternative Execution Method L former Obama Seth Harris to serve as Biden’s labor adviser: MORE report has made clear its intention to mend frayed relations with its allies and coordinate closely to meet China’s challenge. As capitals on both sides of the Atlantic seek a more collaborative and integrated effort to defend human rights, defend democracy, counter malicious foreign influence, and stay at the forefront of technological innovation, they would do so. well to consider a more collaborative approach in Taiwan. .

Apart from the Vatican, not a single European country maintains formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

The transatlantic community is marked by a patchwork of one-China policies, with each country handling its relations with Taipei in slightly different ways. Beijing has made clear its displeasure when Europeans treat Taiwan more like a normal diplomatic partner. When Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystril led a delegation to Taipei last year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yidescribedthe trip as an unbearable provocation for which there will be retaliation and said China will make Vystril pay a heavy price.

Many European capitals may think they have good reason to keep Taiwan at bay, especially since the United States has long been committed to ensuring peace in the Taiwan Strait.

But this peace is increasingly difficult to maintain. Since Tsai Ing-wen was first elected President of Taiwan in 2016, Beijing has waged a relentless campaign of pressure, in which it has stripped Taiwan of its diplomatic allies, sought to further isolate Taipei on the international stage, interfered in Taiwan’s domestic politics and resorted to frequent resort to military intimidation. In recent months, Chinese military planes have carried out almost daily incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone. In China, Xi Jinping faces significant economic headwinds andrumblingselite dissatisfaction with its leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. In the meantime, he has made it clear that unification with Taiwan is a key aspect of his promised great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. There is little reason to doubt Xis’ intentions, and good reason to fear that growing problems at home will lead to greater aggression abroad.

Should the war in the Taiwan Strait come to this, at first glance it might seem like a local affair. The consequences for Europe would however be significant.

Conflict and its consequences, especially if China were to emerge victorious, would force the United States to concentrate its forces more in the Pacific, leaving it less able to deter Russia and contribute to NATO defense. In addition, a high intensity and possibly protracted conflict would wreak havoc on the global economy.

But by working together, the United States and its European partners can do more to force Beijing to think twice before acting on Taiwan. The goal should be to weave Taiwan deeper into the community of nations and make more countries more interested in the ultimate fate of Taiwans, thereby making China’s decision-making vis-à-vis more complicated. from Taiwan.

At a minimum, the Biden administration should invite more countries to co-sponsor the Global Framework for Cooperation and Training workshops. These workshops bring together officials, academics, practitioners and civil society leaders to benefit from Taiwanese expertise in a variety of topics. The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US and Japanese representative offices in Taipei are the official co-sponsors of the series, and last year Sweden co-sponsored a workshop for the first time. Other European countries should consider doing the same. This is a low-risk way to forge official and people-to-people relations with Taiwan in a manner conducive to regional stability.

The United States should also seek to work more closely with European partners to ensure meaningful participation of Taiwanese in international organizations. The events of the past year have highlighted what should have been clear from the start: that the exclusion of Taiwanese from the World Health Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization and INTERPOL is a matter of national security for the Member States.

Beijing prefers that a highly infectious disease plague the entire world that Taiwan be seen or heard in international forums. Other countries should no longer accept such a state of affairs.

Perhaps more importantly, the United States should seek to put Taiwan on the agenda in bilateral discussions with NATO allies and in NATO multilateral forums. Discussions should focus on perceptions of threats and potential responses. NATO partners should have a solid understanding of how the United States might respond to cross-strait conflict and what kind of support Washington might expect from its North Atlantic allies. Washington, in turn, should make an effort to better understand the aid that it can reasonably expect.

Finally, Washington and its NATO partners, whether bilaterally or as an organization, should consider whether there are steps they can take in the meantime to strengthen the security of the Taiwans. Coordination to ensure a regular naval presence in the waters around Taiwan would be a good place to start. NATO allies should also consider cooperating with Taiwan in the areas of cybersecurity, intelligence sharing and space surveillance.

All of these steps will help deter Chinese adventurism more effectively, whether by conveying a broad interest in China in maintaining Taiwans as a democratic regime or by significantly improving Taiwan security. While Xi Jinping is likely aiming to consolidate support for his leadership ahead of a party convention in 2022, time is running out.

Michael mazza is a visiting scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, a non-resident principal investigator at the Global Taiwan Institute, and a non-resident scholar at the German Marshall Fund in the United States.