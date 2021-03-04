Investigation into Trump organization to overthrow CFO: report





Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Allen Weisselberg in January 2017. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

In a statement released last week just after the Supreme Court ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance could access his tax records, Donald Trump did not appear too happy, calling the order a threat to the foundation. even of our freedom. Based on this reaction, the former president is unlikely to be thrilled by the latest development reported in Vances’ criminal investigation into possible tax evasion at the Trump Organization.

According to the Washington Post, with the tax documents now in hand, prosecutors in the Vances office are focusing their current efforts on former Trumps CFO Allen Weisselberg and two of his adult sons, one of whom runs the rinks for Trump Organizations in Central Park, and another who works for a major lender for his business. According to a source close to the investigation who spoke to the Post, the purpose of this widely applied pressure is to turn Weisselberg against his employer.

For years, Trump has shaped himself as a real estate figure with close ties to the New York mafia. Now the ex-president who speaks like a Mafia boss will be investigated like a: In February, Vances’ office hired Mark F. Pomerantz for a special mission to investigate the Trump organization. A current member of the prestigious Paul, Weiss firm, Pomerantz oversaw the trial of John A. Gotti in the 1990s, who led the Gambino crime family after his father was sent to jail. With Pomerantz on the team of district attorneys and the goal of toppling a key financial player, the investigation into the Trump organization shares some parallels with previous investigations of mob figures Trump called very nice people. .

Weisselberg, 73, has been responsible for the books of Trump Organizations for decades; he started his time in the company working for the former father of presidents. CFO since 2000, he described himself in a deposition as winning out over the eyes and ears … from an economic point of view. And while he remained loyal to his boss when his name was mentioned in congressional and federal investigations during his presidency, investigators are now examining Weisselberg’s work to help assess the value of Trump’s buildings. as the company sought loans or property tax reductions. , according to the Post.

This attention is important because investigators are looking for evidence that the Trump organization has inflated the value of its properties to obtain loans or has deflated the value of them for tax benefits, acts that could constitute fraud. Naturally, prosecutors are also looking for weak spots in Weisselberg’s relationship with Trump. Questions about the accountant include: What is her relationship with Donald? and How loyal is each person to each other? Regarding the angle of the wires, the Post reports:

[Prosecutors] also asked about a luxury apartment owned by Trump where Weisselberg’s son Barry lived for several years. The exact nature of Vances’ interest in the apartment is not known, but if Barry Weisselberg, who runs the Trumps Rinks, got the apartment rent-free, it could be seen as a marginal benefit of his job and subject to income tax.

The Post did not mention whether Vances’ office has made progress in toppling Weisselberg, but if the accountant passes to the other side, one can expect some scathing words from a former president who hates cooperation. In August 2018, just after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to five counts of tax evasion and two counts of illegal campaign contributions, Trump said the reversal should almost be illegal. He was right to be upset at the time: Vances’ current investigation has its roots in the inquiry into quiet payments that Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer at the time, paid to women just before the 2016 election which claimed to have had dealings with Trump.

