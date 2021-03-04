Freedom index: India gets four point demotion, watchdog says civil liberties eroded since Narendra Modi became prime minister

Freedom House said India’s decline worsened further after Modis was re-elected in 2019. (PTI)

India fell four points in the new freedom report released by the US think tank Freedom House. The watchdog demoted India from free to partially free. “The political rights and civil liberties of Indians have been eroded since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. His Hindu nationalist government has presided over increased pressure on human rights organizations, intimidation growing number of academics and journalists, and a wave of sectarian attacks, including lynchings against Muslims, ”he said in a statement.

He said India’s decline worsened further after Modis was re-elected in 2019, while the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 added to fundamental rights violations.

India’s score fell from 71 to 67, dropping the country from five places to 88 out of 211 countries. Previously, India’s score was 67, tied with Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

Freedom House called India’s downgrading a significant development that brought the world’s population living in a free country to its lowest level since 1995. “In one of the most important years, India’s status has been changed from free to partially free, which means less than 20% of the population. the people of the world now live in a free country, the smallest proportion since 1995, ”he noted.

Topping the list, the freest countries in the world are Finland, Norway and Sweden. At the bottom of the list are Tibet and Syria.

The report claimed that the Modi government is tragically leading India towards authoritarianism. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and his state-level allies continued to crack down on criticism during the year, and their response to COVID-19 included a brutal lockdown that resulted in the dangerous and unforeseen displacement millions of internal migrants. workers. The ruling Hindu nationalist movement has also encouraged the scapegoat for Muslims, who have been disproportionately blamed for the spread of the virus and have been attacked by mobs of vigilantes. Rather than serving as a champion of democratic practice and a counterweight to the authoritarian influence of countries like China, Modi and his party are tragically leading India itself towards authoritarianism.

Freedom House assesses a nation’s score on 25 different indicators.

Reports continued to list Kashmir separately on the basis of its rule of separately assessing disputed territories if they meet certain criteria, including borders that are stable enough to allow for year-to-year comparisons. It retained Indian Kashmiri status last year of non-freedom, with the valley’s score dropping from 28 to 27.

The report states: “In contexts as varied as Algeria, Guinea and India, regimes that protests took by surprise in 2019 have regained their foothold, arresting and pursuing protesters, passing newly restrictive laws and, in some cases resorting to brutal repression, for which they faced little international repercussions.

The watchdog said India’s fall from the top ranks of free nations could have a particularly damaging impact on global democratic standards. The report also cited violence in northeast Delhi, anti-CAA protests and the Love-Jihad law in Uttar Pradesh. “Last year, the government stepped up its crackdown on protesters opposing a discriminatory citizenship law and arrested dozens of journalists who criticized the official response to the pandemic. Judicial independence has also been severely tested; in one case, a judge was transferred immediately after berating police for failing to take action during riots in New Delhi that left more than 50 dead, mostly Muslims. In December, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, approved a law banning forced religious conversion through interfaith marriage, which critics fear would effectively restrict interfaith marriage in general; Authorities have already arrested a number of Muslim men for allegedly forcing Hindu women to convert to Islam, ”he said.

The report states that “India appears to have given up its potential to serve as a world democratic leader” under the Modi government. He added that the country elevates narrow Hindu nationalist interests to the detriment of its founding values ​​of inclusion and equal rights for all.