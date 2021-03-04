Your Thursday Briefing – The New York Times





Listen: We asked Rufus Wainwright, Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli, among others, to take five minutes to help you fall in love with tenors. Take care of yourself. At Home has our full collection of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home. And now for the Back Story on Japanese town pop A 37-year-old song helped bring back a genre of music from Japan called city pop. A YouTube video of the track, Plastic love by Mariya Takeuchi, has garnered over 56 million views since 2017. For many young fans, it has served as an entry point to urban pop, such as Cat Zhang explains in Pitchfork. The genre is from the 70s and 80s and has been influenced by R&B and jazz. He often combines shimmering vocals with a funky production, and the result is an effervescent sound. Urban pop promises a romantic escape across the Pacific that is somewhat detached from reality, feeding the imaginations of young homebodies parading online, writes Zhang. Part of the reason for the resurgence of genres online is the YouTube algorithm. Soothing, atmospheric music that can be played in the background on a loop while users are working is popular on the platform. Many of these listeners end up discovering the city’s pop in their video recommendations. As Rolling Stone reported, a Reddit user trying to identify the source of the sudden popularity of genres wrote, citypop is also known as youtuberecommendationcore. The songs are also reaching new audiences thanks to TikTok. One trend on the platform, writes Zhang, had users of Japanese descent playing a pop song from the city from 1979. for their the mothers, who beamed and sang in response. That’s it for this briefing. See you tomorrow. Natasha Thank you

Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh took the news break, and Sanam Yar wrote Back Story today.

Listened to The Daily. Our latest episode is about Bill Gatess’ efforts to ensure the Covid-19 vaccine reaches the poorest countries.

Here are our mini-crosswords, and a hint: Creative in a Slightly Pretentious Way (Five Letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.

Lisa Lerer was promoted national political correspondent after a two-and-a-half-year run as senior editor and host of the On Politics newsletter.

