Canadian minister reveals Pakistan’s proxy war in Afghanistan

04 March 2021

Ottawa [Canada], March 4 (ANI): Former Canadian Ambassador and Cabinet Minister Chris Alexander on Wednesday revealed Pakistan’s integral role of inter-service intelligence (ISI) as the main and underlying cause of the continuing war in Afghanistan.

He detailed Pakistan’s proxy war strategies in a new ILM document titled “Ending Pakistan’s Proxy Way in Afghanistan”.

Alexander argued that, instead of working for stability within the democratic institutions chosen by Afghans, Pakistani military leaders after 9/11 “sheltered Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda while working to intensify military campaigns and terrorists pursued by Taliban Quetta Shura, the Haqqani network and other groups. “

He also revealed that the Taliban and their allies have received unwavering support from the Pakistani military for decades. This state terror as a state craft has systematically led the Taliban to continue to engage in terrorist activities. As a result, “the ISI’s secret proxy war has killed a total of around 124,000 people to date – more than half of Taliban fighters and nearly a third of Afghan civilians,” Alexander noted.

Those responsible for the continuation of Pakistan’s proxy war in Afghanistan have not been held to account. This allowed the impunity enjoyed by Pakistani military leaders. “The regional conflict – and its resolution – is no longer just about Afghanistan and Pakistan. It is about the credibility of international institutions, including the UN and NATO,” Alexander wrote.

“It is also about the future of proxy warfare as an instrument of policy – at a time when Russian Vladimir Putin, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and others want to imitate the impunity of the ISI. “

He made several recommendations, including calling on Pakistan to end its secret proxy war at the UN, sanctioning those responsible for supporting terrorist organizations, listing Pakistan as an official sponsor state for terrorism until that he end his war by proxy, by suspending reductions in coalition forces while awaiting an unconditional one. cease-fire, convening of genuine peace negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad, and much more.

“By acting together, we can create a new anchor of stability for the world in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the benefits of which will be felt for generations to come. [These] strategic recommendations are made in this spirit. “The document makes it clear that the main beneficiaries of the peace will be the large and growing populations of Afghanistan and Pakistan, whose future now threatens conflict.

Many Canadians have lost their lives in search of the freedom and prosperity of Afghanistan. It has gone a long way in bringing greater stability to the country, strengthening democratic government, empowering women and girls, and much more.

However, despite substantial efforts by the international community, Afghanistan remains mired in deepening conflict – and these gains are increasingly threatened. (ANI)







