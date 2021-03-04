Remove signs with PM Modis photos within 72 hours, EC runs gas pumps





India’s Election Commission on Wednesday ordered all gasoline pump dealers and other agencies to remove billboards from projects of centers on which Prime Minister Narendra Modis photographed the premises of the facilities within 72 hours, a reported PTI, citing officials. An official from the West Bengal chief electoral office said the use of the prime minister’s photograph on billboards violated the model code of conduct. India’s Election Commission announced the election schedule in four states, including West Bengal, and one Union territory on February 26, when the model code of conduct entered into force in those countries. Minister of Education of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee welcomed the decision of the voting committees, calling it a great victory. We welcome this decision by the Indian Election Commission to ensure fair elections in the state, he tweeted. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi ji must find something better to do than deceive the voters with this blatant use of the machinery of government. Earlier today, a Congressional delegation from Trinamool met with officials from the Election Commission and alleged that the use of photographs of Modis on notice boards violated the polling code. On Tuesday, Congressman for Trinamool, Derek O Brien, complained to the voting committee about the name of the Prime Minister appearing on the digital certificates given to beneficiaries of the coronavirus vaccine. He also alleged that it violated the Model Code of Conduct. The MP accused Modi of blatantly abusing official mechanisms ahead of the assembly polls and taking credit from healthcare workers. By placing his photo, name and message on provisional certificates issued by the Department of Health and Family, he is not only exploiting his position and powers, but also stealing commendable credit from producers of Covid vaccines, wrote O Brien in his letter. He blatantly appropriates the dues of a vast army of selfless doctors, nurses and health workers. The vote count for all the states of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala, as well as the Union Territory of Pondicherry, will take place on May 2. Voting will take place in several phases between March 27 and April 29.







