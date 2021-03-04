Donald Trump calls out Melania’s future first lady, hinting at 2024 run amid divorce rumors | World | News





In his first speech since US President Joe Biden took over the White House, Mr. Trump told the CPAC audience that his wife Melania would be “the future first lady.” Mr Trump also claimed he would “beat” Democrats for a “third time,” referring to false claims that he won the 2020 election.

Melania did not make an appearance during the Orlando speech.

During the CPAC speech on Sunday, Mr. Trump said his wife “says hello” and “loves you as much as I love you.”

Mr Trump’s remarks come amid growing speculation about the state of his marriage.

Last year, a former Trump aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, told the Daily Mail: “Melania counts every minute until he is removed from office and she can get a divorce.”

Speaking to the Daily Star, celebrity dating expert Lady Nadia Essex said in her opinion that “it is only a matter of time” before Donald and Melania divorce.

She added, “There is no chemistry between them and her body language towards her is very hostile.

“She clearly doesn’t want to be around him and is often seen denigrating his hand when he tries to hold hers.

During Mr. Trump’s presidency, Melania was often criticized and accused of being a reluctant First Lady.

But has already said she has “a great relationship” with Donald and he insisted they never quarrel.

In November last year, Melania’s former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham called the divorce rumors “pathetic.”

When asked to comment on the divorce speculation, Ms Grisham said: ‘This question is pathetic and explains exactly why people no longer trust the mainstream media. No legitimate journalist would ask for that. “

In his speech to CPAC on Sunday, Mr. Trump also sharply criticized his successor, Mr. Biden, claiming that US policy has shifted from “America first to America last.”

He also continued to assert his baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

Mr Trump said of the Democrats: “Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House, but that’s one of those things.

“But who knows, who knows, I might even decide to beat them a third time.”

He continued, “Over the next four years, the courageous Republicans in this room will be at the heart of the effort to oppose radical Democrats, bogus media and their culture of toxic cancellation.

Mr Trump added: “And I want you to know that I will continue to fight by your side, we will do what we have been doing from the start, which is to win.”

