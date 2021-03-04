What Europe needs to know about Xi Jinping – POLITICO

Richard McGregor is a senior researcher at the Lowy Institute and author of The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers (Penguin, 2010).

Just a year ago, some Western commentators described the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan as China’s moment at Chernobyl, as Xi Jinping struggled to contain the rapidly spreading virus.

Failure to control the situation could have fatally damaged the position of Chinese presidents. And yet, as Xi nears the end of his second five-year term, he is now more powerful than ever at the helm of his party, and at the helm of all the levers of diplomatic and military policy to act on it. ‘foreign.

The resurgent confidence of the ruling Chinese party and its leader is neatly summed up by a new slogan that has shifted from Politburo speeches to popular commentary: the notion that the East is rising and the West is falling.

The ideological fervor behind this idea that the United States is in permanent decline while the Chinese party-state is unstoppable on the rise and on the rise is what will fuel Xis’ economic policies for the next five years, with a focus on high-quality, green energy and technology spending growth to make the country independent from foreign supply chains.

Xi has good reason to be optimistic.

Unlike any Chinese leader since the Communist Party took power in 1949, Xi has no identifiable rivals and no likely successors.

He may have infuriated the political elite in 2018 when, with minimal consultation, he abolished the two-term presidential limit, becoming a leader in perpetuity. But in the short term at least, China’s success in suppressing the coronavirus nationally has allowed it to avoid criticism from inside the party.

The attacks on Beijing by former US President Donald Trump have also helped Xi internally, as they galvanized the loyalty and support of its leaders.

Longer term, Xi could set China up for a full-blown succession crisis if he continues to refuse to set a timeline for resigning. (He has so far given no indication that he will leave at the end of 2022, when the party will convene its convention every five years.) The absence of a clear successor also increases the chances of a scenario. nightmarish a split at the top of the party if he becomes incapacitated or dies in office.

In the meantime, national detractors of Xis have nowhere to go. They either fell silent or joined his program.

Abroad, Xi looks just as confident.

Given their tight control over domestic challenges, when the president and his key aides talk about the long battle ahead, they are talking about foreign policy and more specifically a confrontation with the United States.

Strategy X to ensure China’s rise in the face of the declining West is to punish the countries it sees as taking sides with Washington in the new geopolitical divide, and to reach out to other actors in Europe, South Asia. Southeast and South America for example which have the potential to act as swing states.

Many foreign governments and commentators see Xis’ assertive foreign policy, backed by aggressive wolf warrior diplomats from China, as very likely to backfire. China already disagrees with a number of countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Sweden and India to name a few. .

But Beijing’s point of view is different. Xi and others point to recent trade deals with Europe and Asian countries, record foreign investment and capital inflows, the fact that China the only major economy to grow last year, and the country’s ability to imprison democracy activists in Hong Kong and Uyghurs in Xinjiang without paying any significant political cost.

Add to the chaos and violence that accompanied the recent power transition in the United States which saw pro-Trump rioters vandalize the Capitol and they ask: who really wins and who loses?

Xi and the party, of course, may have miscalculated. Several different countries are now talking to each other about ways to develop a counter-leverage against Beijing.

But for the moment, the confidence of the presidents is palpable, as is his ambition. Xi sits on top of the Communist Party, the party is on top of China, and if Xi is successful, China may soon sit on top of the world.