PM Imran inaugurates the 14th ECO Summit today





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the 14th summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (ECO) today (March 4) as President of Pakistan after leading the 13th summit last year. The summit will be held virtually.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair the 14th summit, whose theme is regional economic cooperation in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Pakistan has actively contributed to advancing the goals and objectives of the OCE, including regional economic integration, the Foreign Ministry said during the summit announcement.

Khan will share Pakistanis’ perspective on the challenges of COVID-19, while setting out his vision for regional economic development in line with the founding principles of ECAs of promoting trade and connectivity.

Pakistan is one of the founding members of ECO, in addition to Iran and Turkey. The Organization was created in 1985 out of the former Regional Development Cooperation (RCD). Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan subsequently joined the ECA. As a founding member, Pakistan remains firmly committed to the ECO which aims to promote effective regional cooperation, with an emphasis on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.

The Summit is the highest platform of the 10 members of the ECO. The summit meetings involve an exchange of views on regional and global issues of interest to the OCE region and a review of progress in the implementation of OCE programs and projects, the Ministry of Affairs said. foreigners.

Earlier at the Foreign Office, as part of the Governments Economic Awareness Initiative, the Fifth Virtual Meeting on Economic Diplomacy was held. The meeting, chaired by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, focused on Europe. Pakistani envoys to France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Romania and Russia attended the meeting.

Emphasizing the growing importance of geo-economics in international politics, the Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed that economic diplomacy is an essential part of modern diplomatic practice. He said that in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and overseas missions are at the forefront of safeguarding and promoting the economic interests of Pakistanis, the statement said. .

They have played an important role in the successful implementation of a series of measures, including the Prime Ministers’ Global Initiative on Debt Relief for Developing Countries, the Prime Minister’s Economic Awareness Initiative (EOI) ministers and the Roshan Digital Account.

Foreign Minister Qureshi encouraged the envoys to cultivate and expand mutually beneficial trade and economic partnerships with European countries, focusing on the key objectives of promoting trade, financial inflows, investments, remittances. funds, tourism and technology transfer.

Stressing the importance of consolidating and expanding Pakistan’s economic reach with Europe, the Foreign Minister stressed the need to diversify exports to EU countries to fully utilize the benefits of GSP Plus status. He further underlined the need to engage constructively with parliamentarians from Europe and the European Parliament in order to maximize opportunities for economic outreach and collaboration.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the increased influx of European investments to Pakistan and urged the missions to proactively engage with their interlocutors to highlight the country’s investment potential. Highlighting the continuous efforts of the government in this regard, the Foreign Minister highlighted the impressive improvement of Pakistanis in the ranking of ease of doing business. Pakistan was also ranked 6th among the top 10 business climate improvement agents in the world.

Foreign Minister Qureshi instructed the envoys to identify and remedy bottlenecks that hinder the expansion of economic collaboration with host countries. The envoys were also invited to identify sectors in which Pakistan could strengthen its economic footprint in Europe.

During the virtual meeting, Pakistani envoys briefed the Minister of Foreign Affairs on their activities and programs in the economic and trade fields. They briefed on measures to strengthen existing ties and forge new ones to strengthen the economic footprint of Pakistanis in Europe.

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, Foreign Minister Qureshi has consistently emphasized the promotion of economic diplomacy and increased economic cooperation with partner countries. Virtual meetings and regular interactions on economic diplomacy with Pakistani envoys in major capitals are part of these efforts.

