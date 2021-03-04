IG denounces Elaine Chao of Transport for ethical issues





The Department of Transportation watchdog asked the Justice Department to investigate Elaine Chao late last year, fearing that she had abused her office while she was transportation secretary under President Donald Trump, but that it had been rejected, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report states that the Inspector General of Departments found that Chao used his staff and office for personal tasks and to promote a shipping company owned by the Father and Sisters of Chaos, in apparent violation of ethical rules. federal.

But when the Inspector General’s office forwarded its findings to the U.S. Attorneys’ Office in Washington and Department of Justice prosecutors who focus on public integrity cases, the two refused to press charges, the report said. .

A formal investigation into possible hijackings was warranted, Deputy Inspector General Mitch Behm wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

Chao, the wife of Kentucky’s Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, resigned her post earlier this year in the final weeks of the Trump administration, citing her disapproval of the Jan.6 insurgency on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters.

Chao denied the wrongdoing. In the report released on Wednesday, she did not specifically respond to the allegations, but instead provided a September 2020 memo claiming that promoting her family was part of her official duties at the ministry. The family-owned shipping company does substantial business with China.

Asian audiences welcome and respond positively to the secretary’s actions including her father in activities, if any, according to this memo.

The monitoring report cited several examples that raised ethical concerns. In one, Chao asked the department’s political appointees to contact the Department of Homeland Security to personally verify the status of a work permit application for a student who was a beneficiary of her family’s philanthropic foundation.

Chao also extensively planned an official trip to China in November 2017 before canceling it, which would have included stops at places that had received support from his family’s business, the New York-based Foremost Group. . According to emails from the department, Chao asked his staff to include relatives in official events and high profile meetings during the trip.

Above all, let’s keep (the secretary) happy, one of the department employees wrote to another staff member about the Father of Chaos. If Dr. Chao is happy, then we should fly with a feather in our hat.

The report found that Chao also asked the department’s public affairs staff to help his father market his personal biography and edit his Wikipedia page, and used the staff to verify repairs to an item at a store for his father.

The IG report says Justice Ministry officials ultimately refused to conduct a criminal review, saying there could be ethical and / or administrative issues, but no evidence to support any criminal charges.

As a result, the Inspector General’s office said in the report that it is now closing its investigation due to the Justice Department’s lack of interest in prosecution.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, chairman of the House transportation committee, who requested the investigation, expressed disappointment that the review was not completed and released while Chao was still in office.

Public servants, especially those charged with leading tens of thousands of other public servants, need to know that they are serving the public and not the private business interests of their families, he said.

