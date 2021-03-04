Politics
Between Rahul Gandhi in Kerala and Modi in AIIMS, television saw the battle of the biceps
Text size:
TThe open division within Congress (CNN News 18), ‘Rahul vs. RSS (Republic TV), ‘Bangal mein Dangal (NDTV India), ‘Mega Tamil Nadu Unsubscribe Rate (India today), the last ‘Horror in Hathras (Times now), “Cyber attack on Mumbai? (NewsX), Zee News Hindustans relentless attack on peasant leader Rakesh Tikait, and News24The two-day investigation into the illicit sale of alcohol in Bihar, where a bottle of Magic Moments vodka sells for Rs 1,500 while it costs around Rs 450 in Delhi, all of this and more will have to wait.
First, we need to consider the battle of the bulge, otherwise known as tough politics. It’s Modis jab against Rahuls jump; Modis left arm versus one-arm push-up Rahuls
Also read: Jabs and jibes on television at PM Modi and Opposition after taking the photo of Covid
A strong leader
Picture this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolls up his sleeve for a bullet in the arm (Mirror now) “Inject faith into the vaccine to silence all skeptics (CNN News 18 India), and thus put an end to the hesitation of India with regard to vaccines.
News Channels Celebrated With Headlines Like PM Modi Leads Vaccination 2.0 Campaign (Times now), but is the truth told? We were transfixed by the curl in his biceps when he flexed his arm, did you notice? Whenever footage of his inoculation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi aired on a channel and aired numerous times throughout Monday and Tuesday, the muscles were showing up.
Which makes you think that when he would have joked with nurse P. Niveda, who gave him the Covaxin vaccine, about using a veterinary needle because politicians are notoriously thick-skinned, maybe he was serious after all. From what we could see on the TV screen, his arm looked as hard as a rock.
In fact, nurse Nivedas needlepointing the PM made her the star of Monday’s TV as she appeared on the channels and told us how he complimented her for her needlepoint accuracy.
This is just one more example of how the PM projects the image of a strong leader. News18 India was so impressed with his powerful presence at AIIMS that she hailed him as the “Supreme Commander while IndiaTV called him a hero (PM nayak bane). Both channels also managed to convey her relentlessness by reminding us that Modi had gone to be vaccinated at 6 a.m. while Delhi was not awake. (India TV), so as not to disturb ordinary citizens (News18 India).
Also read: Rahul Gandhi again misses the bus in Assam. His anti-AAC tone too little, too late
Another show of force
Meanwhile, in southern India, Congressman Rahul Gandhi was also performing as an athlete, duly noted by TV news channels and social media who were inundated with video footage of his prowess during the two last few weeks.
First images of him leaping into the sea, fully clothed, feet first, then freestyle swimming as if it were the most natural thing in the world, his arms slicing through the waves as gently as in the air.
On Monday, the news caught up with him at a school in Tamil Nadu where he displayed a strength and agility that would come in handy in politics, if only for physical activity. With TV cameras hovering around him, Rahul Gandhi dove into 15 quick presses after a student challenged him, then gave a pie-easy one-arm squeeze.
This video impressed TV stations enough that it was shown as often as his photo in which he looks stunned, with the headline, Grand Old Party collapses (CNN News18) reference to congressional infighting over its alliance with the Secular Indian Front (ISF) in West Bengal.
Both videos revealed a rarely seen on TV side of Rahul Gandhi who was physically fit, courteous and ready to have some fun. Is that enough to beat Modis’s jab?
Hmmmm.
Also read: Covid, floods, locusts India’s fledgling drone industry helps government tackle many challenges
Vaccine hero
Meanwhile in ‘Janta gets stung (Mirror now), we also met a lot of other stars when the news channels met people in hospitals in cities like Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Delhi, Srinagar, Mumbai and Bengaluru who had gone to get their photos. Some even had PM swag.
There was a white-haired woman in Bhopal who casually said vaccination was no problem. (Times now). A 91-year-old retired air force officer in Delhi cheered up his spirits while awaiting the inoculation. We waited but no problem, we are disciplined. Everyone should get vaccinated (NDTV 24 × 7). It’s very fantastic, cooed an old man at the BKC center in Mumbai, Wednesday after a chaotic Tuesday, “I’ll be back!” he added as if he had eaten a delicious meal in a restaurant and promised to come back for more. (Times now)
Others were equally strong in their responses, although not always so positive: It’s a mess, said a 75-year-old man at Columbia Asia Hospital in Bengaluru after a long wait of several hours. a desaster! (Times now)
To end on a completely different note, watch India Today-Aaj Taks animated ‘Sorry. Latest edition sheds light on rising fuel prices Yeh hum hain, yeh hamari car hai, aur yeh hai gasoline wale ka ‘pawri ho rahi hai.
Opinions are personal.
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit