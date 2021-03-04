Between Rahul Gandhi in Kerala and Modi in AIIMS, television saw the battle of the biceps

Text size:

A-

A +

TThe open division within Congress (CNN News 18), ‘Rahul vs. RSS (Republic TV), ‘Bangal mein Dangal (NDTV India), ‘Mega Tamil Nadu Unsubscribe Rate (India today), the last ‘Horror in Hathras (Times now), “Cyber ​​attack on Mumbai? (NewsX), Zee News Hindustans relentless attack on peasant leader Rakesh Tikait, and News24The two-day investigation into the illicit sale of alcohol in Bihar, where a bottle of Magic Moments vodka sells for Rs 1,500 while it costs around Rs 450 in Delhi, all of this and more will have to wait.

First, we need to consider the battle of the bulge, otherwise known as tough politics. It’s Modis jab against Rahuls jump; Modis left arm versus one-arm push-up Rahuls

Also read: Jabs and jibes on television at PM Modi and Opposition after taking the photo of Covid

A strong leader

Picture this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolls up his sleeve for a bullet in the arm (Mirror now) “Inject faith into the vaccine to silence all skeptics (CNN News 18 India), and thus put an end to the hesitation of India with regard to vaccines.

News Channels Celebrated With Headlines Like PM Modi Leads Vaccination 2.0 Campaign (Times now), but is the truth told? We were transfixed by the curl in his biceps when he flexed his arm, did you notice? Whenever footage of his inoculation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi aired on a channel and aired numerous times throughout Monday and Tuesday, the muscles were showing up.

Which makes you think that when he would have joked with nurse P. Niveda, who gave him the Covaxin vaccine, about using a veterinary needle because politicians are notoriously thick-skinned, maybe he was serious after all. From what we could see on the TV screen, his arm looked as hard as a rock.

In fact, nurse Nivedas needlepointing the PM made her the star of Monday’s TV as she appeared on the channels and told us how he complimented her for her needlepoint accuracy.

This is just one more example of how the PM projects the image of a strong leader. News18 India was so impressed with his powerful presence at AIIMS that she hailed him as the “Supreme Commander while IndiaTV called him a hero (PM nayak bane). Both channels also managed to convey her relentlessness by reminding us that Modi had gone to be vaccinated at 6 a.m. while Delhi was not awake. (India TV), so as not to disturb ordinary citizens (News18 India).

Also read: Rahul Gandhi again misses the bus in Assam. His anti-AAC tone too little, too late

Another show of force

Meanwhile, in southern India, Congressman Rahul Gandhi was also performing as an athlete, duly noted by TV news channels and social media who were inundated with video footage of his prowess during the two last few weeks.

First images of him leaping into the sea, fully clothed, feet first, then freestyle swimming as if it were the most natural thing in the world, his arms slicing through the waves as gently as in the air.

On Monday, the news caught up with him at a school in Tamil Nadu where he displayed a strength and agility that would come in handy in politics, if only for physical activity. With TV cameras hovering around him, Rahul Gandhi dove into 15 quick presses after a student challenged him, then gave a pie-easy one-arm squeeze.

This video impressed TV stations enough that it was shown as often as his photo in which he looks stunned, with the headline, Grand Old Party collapses (CNN News18) reference to congressional infighting over its alliance with the Secular Indian Front (ISF) in West Bengal.

Both videos revealed a rarely seen on TV side of Rahul Gandhi who was physically fit, courteous and ready to have some fun. Is that enough to beat Modis’s jab?

Hmmmm.

Also read: Covid, floods, locusts India’s fledgling drone industry helps government tackle many challenges

Vaccine hero

Meanwhile in ‘Janta gets stung (Mirror now), we also met a lot of other stars when the news channels met people in hospitals in cities like Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Delhi, Srinagar, Mumbai and Bengaluru who had gone to get their photos. Some even had PM swag.

There was a white-haired woman in Bhopal who casually said vaccination was no problem. (Times now). A 91-year-old retired air force officer in Delhi cheered up his spirits while awaiting the inoculation. We waited but no problem, we are disciplined. Everyone should get vaccinated (NDTV 24 × 7). It’s very fantastic, cooed an old man at the BKC center in Mumbai, Wednesday after a chaotic Tuesday, “I’ll be back!” he added as if he had eaten a delicious meal in a restaurant and promised to come back for more. (Times now)

Others were equally strong in their responses, although not always so positive: It’s a mess, said a 75-year-old man at Columbia Asia Hospital in Bengaluru after a long wait of several hours. a desaster! (Times now)

To end on a completely different note, watch India Today-Aaj Taks animated ‘Sorry. Latest edition sheds light on rising fuel prices Yeh hum hain, yeh hamari car hai, aur yeh hai gasoline wale ka ‘pawri ho rahi hai.

Opinions are personal.

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram