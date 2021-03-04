MQM-P, ANP and JUI-F celebrate Senate victories as victory for democracy





The Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement, the Awami National Party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl congratulated their candidates who won Senate polls on Wednesday and called their victories a victory for democracy.

In a statement, the Muttahida Qaumi-Pakistan Movement congratulated the party’s two candidates – Faisal Sabzwari and Khalia Ateeb – for winning the Senate elections for general and technocratic seats respectively in Sindh province.

Sabzwari is the central party leader and served as a provincial minister, while Ateeb is a prominent party member. She took part in the general elections for the PS-87 (District Malir). Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, organizer of the MQM-P and MNA, said that the success of both candidates in the senatorial elections was a testament to the fact that the MQM-P had grown stronger and more powerful over time.

In the next elections, especially local government polls, the MQM-P will perform better because of the unity of the people and their discipline, he said.

Siddiqui hoped that the two elected senators would fight vigorously against their cause while representing the people in the upper house of parliament. The chapter of the Awami National Partys Sindh also congratulated the two candidates for winning the Senate elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Haji Hidayatullah and Arab Umar Farooq Kasi were elected KP and Balochistan senators to the general seats. In a statement, ANP Chairman Sindh Shahi Syed said the victories of the ANP and other opposition parties were the start of a new democratic era in the country.

Despite all the negative maneuvers of the Pakistani government led by Tehreek-e-Insaf, the victory of Yousuf Raza Gilani, the unanimous candidate of the Pakistani Democratic Movement, at the seat of the Senate in Islamabad is a great achievement of the opposition alliance, a he declared. .

The ANP leader said Gilanis’ victory proves the current government does not have a simple majority in parliament and that Imran Khan should now step down as prime minister on ethical grounds.

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazls central spokesperson Aslam Ghouri praised senior leaders, including Central Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, KP leader Maulana Ataur Rehman and senior leader Kamran Murtaza, for having won the Balochistan and KP senatorial elections.

In a statement, Ghouri said that the victory of PDM candidates, especially Gilani, in the senatorial elections was a vote of no confidence in Imran Khan. The PTI has lost its bogus mandate and now Imran Khan is expected to step down as prime minister, he said. He alleged that the PTI had promoted the money policy in Senate polls. The PTI had to buy its own people to save its existence in parliament.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos