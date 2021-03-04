Turkish media justify Erdogan’s attempts to revive “neo-Ottomanism”.





Turkish state media try to portray Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a new “Ottoman Sultan”, which is reflected in the content of some documents they publish in Arabic, as in the daily “. Daily Sabah ”and the TRT-Satellite channel in the different languages ​​it broadcasts. It was customary in the Turkish government media to also promote the “Ottoman” Sultan Abdul Hamid II, who enjoys Erdogan’s personal admiration and who, about three years ago, opened a special conference to make homage to the late sultan, where he defended what he named. ‘European hostility to Turkish history’, as he puts it Turkish conservatives, affiliated with Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, say its leader faces challenges similar to those of Abdul Hamid II . Recently, the editor of the pro Erdogan Daily Sabah newspaper accused the Republican People’s Party, which is the main opposition party in the country, of erasing “Ottoman history” and “rewriting” while the opposition sees it as an attempt to make what is now known as Is known to revive the new Ottoman Empire, which the Turkish president aims to achieve in a number of countries in the region after having extended his army beyond the borders. Although the media supporting the Turkish president try to portray him in the image of Abdul Hamid II, the parties which oppose him oppose him, in particular the parties of the Republican People and the Democratic People, who support the Kurds, in addition to some of them, the country’s elite and its historians well known in social circles. Well-known Turkish historian Aln Arapaji has denied that Erdogan resembles one of the “Ottoman sultans” despite attempts by the media to promote him. In an interview with Al-Arabiya.net, she highlighted the authority of President Erdogan, especially after he made constitutional changes that saw Turkey move from a parliamentary system to a presidential system that came into effect. in mid-2018, over a year ago. after a controversial referendum. She added: “Erdogan is more despotic than the Ottoman sultans and enjoys more power than anyone, so his despotism cannot be compared to these sultans.” Turkish media, which support the Justice and Development Party, often promote “secularism” in which the founder of what is now Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, severed all ties between the country and its past , on which Erdogan seems to be working to restore something. The Turkish president has said on several occasions that “present-day Turkey is the continuation of its predecessors of our countries”, and by that he often means the “Ottoman sultanate”, now defunct. He then added that “of course the borders have changed, as has the method of governance, but the main thing is the same, so many institutions (which existed then) are the same today”. Erdogan’s rhetoric is not much different from the content of some of his media as they promote the same narrative. A few days ago, journalist Marwa Shebnim Oro said in an article published in the Daily Sabah that “the growing popularity of Turkish series and films on Ottoman history is convincing proof that Erdogan fans have a positive vision of the Ottoman Empire.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos