Turkish media justify Erdogan’s attempts to revive “neo-Ottomanism”.

Turkish state media try to portray Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a new “Ottoman Sultan”, which is reflected in the content of some documents they publish in Arabic, as in the daily “. Daily Sabah ”and the TRT-Satellite channel in the different languages it broadcasts.
It was customary in the Turkish government media to also promote the “Ottoman” Sultan Abdul Hamid II, who enjoys Erdogan’s personal admiration and who, about three years ago, opened a special conference to make homage to the late sultan, where he defended what he named. ‘European hostility to Turkish history’, as he puts it Turkish conservatives, affiliated with Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, say its leader faces challenges similar to those of Abdul Hamid II .
Recently, the editor of the pro Erdogan Daily Sabah newspaper accused the Republican People’s Party, which is the main opposition party in the country, of erasing “Ottoman history” and “rewriting” while the opposition sees it as an attempt to make what is now known as Is known to revive the new Ottoman Empire, which the Turkish president aims to achieve in a number of countries in the region after having extended his army beyond the borders.
Although the media supporting the Turkish president try to portray him in the image of Abdul Hamid II, the parties which oppose him oppose him, in particular the parties of the Republican People and the Democratic People, who support the Kurds, in addition to some of them, the country’s elite and its historians well known in social circles.
Well-known Turkish historian Aln Arapaji has denied that Erdogan resembles one of the “Ottoman sultans” despite attempts by the media to promote him.
In an interview with Al-Arabiya.net, she highlighted the authority of President Erdogan, especially after he made constitutional changes that saw Turkey move from a parliamentary system to a presidential system that came into effect. in mid-2018, over a year ago. after a controversial referendum.
She added: “Erdogan is more despotic than the Ottoman sultans and enjoys more power than anyone, so his despotism cannot be compared to these sultans.”
Turkish media, which support the Justice and Development Party, often promote “secularism” in which the founder of what is now Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, severed all ties between the country and its past , on which Erdogan seems to be working to restore something.
The Turkish president has said on several occasions that “present-day Turkey is the continuation of its predecessors of our countries”, and by that he often means the “Ottoman sultanate”, now defunct.
He then added that “of course the borders have changed, as has the method of governance, but the main thing is the same, so many institutions (which existed then) are the same today”.
Erdogan’s rhetoric is not much different from the content of some of his media as they promote the same narrative.
A few days ago, journalist Marwa Shebnim Oro said in an article published in the Daily Sabah that “the growing popularity of Turkish series and films on Ottoman history is convincing proof that Erdogan fans have a positive vision of the Ottoman Empire.