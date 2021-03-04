





Chinese police officers are on duty near the Tiananmen Gate opposite the Great Hall of the People where annual congressional meetings are scheduled to be held this week in Beijing on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Chinese legislature begins its annual meeting this week with economic growth and a further crackdown on political opponents in Hong Kong should be on the agenda. less Chinese policemen are on duty near the Tiananmen Gate in front of the Great Hall of the People where the annual congress meetings are scheduled to take place this week in Beijing on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. China … more

Photo: from Han Guan, AP

EXPLAINER: What to look for at the Chinese Annual Congress

BEIJING (AP) – The Chinese legislature begins its annual meeting this week with economic growth, the climate and repression of political opponents in Hong Kong expected to be on the agenda. COMMUNIST PARTY FIRMLY IN CHARGE WHILE XI REIGN SUPREME The rally of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, brings together hand-picked delegates from across the country to discuss government priorities and receive instructions from the Communist Party leadership in the country. power. Comprised of around 3,000 members, the AFN is under complete party control and assesses decisions made in advance, but also offers management commentary on pressing national concerns. The party rejects any role of opposition parties or a separation of executive, judicial and legislative powers. Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping has removed term limits, which could give him control for life. This year marks the centenary of the party’s founding, and leaders will likely repeat a highly controversial, but difficult to qualify claim that no part of the vast country of 1.4 billion people remains mired in extreme poverty.





THE ECONOMY IS AT THE CENTER SCALE The state of the world’s second-largest economy takes priority among the myriad of questions presented by Premier Li Keqiang in his speech at the AFN’s opening session on Friday. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no economic growth targets were set last year, but China has since ignored the impact and is expected to start refocusing its attention on longer-term efforts to raise money. country a technological power less dependent on trade. . This year will see the start of the 14th five-year plan, a vestige of the planned economy which testifies to the sustainable role of public enterprises, from banks to shipyards. After growth of 2.3%, weak over several decades last year, forecasters estimate that it would be easy to reach 7% with the rebound in manufacturing and spending.

CLOSURE OF THE HONG KONG OPPOSITION



In the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, China is working to eliminate the possibility of opposition politicians taking office, saying only patriots loyal to the Communist Party can play a role in government. This could prompt the AFN to reallocate votes within the 1,200-member committee that selects the city leader to deny a small number of elected local councilors in the district from participating. A sweeping national security law approved by the AFN last year has had a chilling effect on free speech and opposition political activity in Hong Kong. China says the city needs stability after months of anti-government protests in 2019, while critics say Beijing has largely abandoned its commitment to allow the former British colony to maintain its own legal, economic and social institutions until ‘in 2047.

FOCUS ON CLIMATE CHANGE The 14th Five-Year Plan is expected to align national policies with international commitments on climate change. Xi made a surprise pledge at a United Nations meeting in September that China would become carbon neutral by 2060. He also pledged that China, currently the world’s largest emitter of climate change-causing emissions, would reach its peak carbon by 2030. China has been a world leader in adding solar and wind power to its energy supply, while continuing to build new coal-fired power plants, including the abroad as part of its “Belt and Road Initiative”. To meet its climate goals, China will need to drastically reduce its dependence on coal, with heavy smog covering Beijing this week illustrating the continuing challenge. With the United States returning to the Paris climate agreement, Washington and others will be looking for evidence that Beijing is delivering on its commitments. AMERICAN-CHINA AND MILITARY RELATIONS This year’s meeting comes as China and the United States attempt to soften the caustic tone in relations that prevailed under the Trump administration. As President Joe Biden keeps the pressure on trade and technology, he has shown his willingness to restore dialogue. However, China has shown no willingness to budge in the face of US support for Taiwan claimed by Beijing and criticism of Chinese policies in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. China is also continuing its military build-up and recently passed a law allowing its coastguards to use force to suppress any foreign presence in what it considers to be Chinese waters and islands. In his speech at the opening session, Li will announce the military budget, whose 6.6% increase last year was the smallest in recent memory, reflecting both the economic headwinds the country was then facing. faced and massive improvements made over the years to double digits. percentage increases that put China’s defense spending second in the world behind the United States. STRENGTHENED SECURITY AND ANTI-VIRUS MEASURES China has largely controlled local transmission of the coronavirus, but is taking no risk as vaccination levels remain relatively low. As was the case last year, both meetings are held on a truncated schedule, with journalists covering the proceedings from a remote press center. While last year China postponed meetings until May, it resumed holding them in March this year, which the state-run Xinhua News Agency described as a sign of confidence. “The arrangement once again confirms that China’s political, economic and social life is returning to normal,” Xinhua said in a comment on Wednesday. As usual, security has been tightened in the capital with paramilitary troops patrolling near the Great Hall of the People where meetings are taking place. kept and on guard in metro stations.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos