PM Modi to address more than a dozen rallies in West Bengal linked to polls





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak at more than a dozen rallies during the eight-phase elections in West Bengal to bolster its election campaign. The party also hopes that the outcome of the next election will be similar to that of a handful of states, including Bihar more recently, where the party has performed better in areas where the prime minister has campaigned. While the timetable for the PM’s rallies has yet to be announced, party officials said it could address two pre-election rallies in each of the eight phases in West Bengal; and six in Assam, where the elections will be held in three phases and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry which will go to the polls in a single phase on April 6. The Prime Minister is the most popular leader and people come to listen to him because they have confidence in his administrative capacities. And it’s no secret that its rallies give the [BJPs] election campaign, said a party official. The first rally the Prime Minister will address at WB, where the party is ready for a close fight against the ruling TMC, will take place on March 7 at the Brigade. Although he is the face of parties even in state assembly elections, as the party rarely announces a chief ministerial candidate, his addresses are the most sought after by the crowds it draws and to give a boost to the countryside. Read also | Why EC opted for 8-phase surveys in Bengal Party officials refer to past elections to support the claim that the PM campaign helps improve party performance. In the Bihar election held last year, the Prime Minister addressed 12 rallies in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Saran, Sasaram, East Champaran, West Champaran, Samastipur, Saharsa and Forbesganj, which covered 110 assembly constituencies. The strike rate of the NDAs in these Assembly constituencies was around 56%. In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, where MP rallies dropped from 15 to 21, he was credited with swaying the popular vote in favor of the party. In 2017, the PM participated in 23 rallies and organized two road shows covering 118 of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 assembly seats. The BJP won 99 while its then ally Apna Dal also won three of those seats, bringing the strike rate to 86.4%. In Uttarakhand, Modi addressed four rallies and his party won 57 of 70 seats. Also in Manipur, the BJP won 13 of the 26 seats covered by the PM in its rallies, a strike rate of 50%. Admittedly, the party was also faced with electoral upheavals in several states, including Delhi, where the Prime Minister spoke at three rallies; in Rajasthan where he addressed 10 and in Chattisgarh where he addressed four gatherings.

