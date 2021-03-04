Shahryar Afridis’ wasted vote makes him the butt of ridicule and jokes





PESHAWAR: Shahryar Afridi became the target of ridicule and jokes after wasting his vote in the senatorial elections in Islamabad as in the end even a ballot counted in the close fight between the winner, Yousaf Raza Gilani of the PPP and the loser, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh of PTI.

This will haunt the Kohat MP for years to come, especially if he is present in the upcoming Senate elections. His vote was one of seven that were rejected. Hafeez Shaikh lost by five votes and if Shahryar Afridi had voted correctly, Gilanis’ margin of victory would have been four. However, even a victory by one vote is more than enough in such tough competitions.

In the July 2018 general election, he retained his seat in the National Assembly, NA-32 Kohat, after winning it in 2013. His speaking skills, especially in Urdu which is often difficult for Pakhtuns, and his performance in open TV shows the way for him to be part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

Shahryar Afridi, 50, has been on the path to demotion for some time. He is apparently the only minister to have been moved far too often and to be given one portfolio after another quickly.

He was first appointed Minister of State for the Interior, making headlines due to his surprise visits to police stations and his harsh and resounding statement. However, he was removed from his post after serving for less than a year from August 2018 to April 2019.

He was then appointed Minister of States and Border Regions (Safron) as an additional office after the death of Minister Ali Mohammad Mehar. This tenure agreement was also brief as it took office in April 2019 and was amended in September 2020.

He then became Minister of State for Drug Control. It was during this period that the PML-Ns Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), which operated under his ministry, for carrying drugs in his vehicle, although the accused did not has not yet been sentenced. Shahryar Afridi held this position from April 2020 to September 2020.

Since May 2020, Shahryar Afridi has also been chairman of the special parliamentary committee on Kashmir, whose status is equal to that of federal minister. This is the same position that Maulana Fazlur Rahman has held for years, but nothing remarkable for the cause of Kashmir. Compared to him, it must be admitted that Shahryar Afridi was more active on the Kashmir issue.

Who knows that Prime Minister Imran Khan, after apparently expressing his anger at Shahryar Afridi for wasting his vote, might consider downgrading Shahryar Afridis’ position further in the future. This was apparently the fourth time in his two terms as an MP that he had voted in the Senate elections and yet he could not vote correctly.

