Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood kicked out of private lawyer club

An Atlanta Lawyers Social Club expelled Lin Wood on Wednesday, and he said the Arizonas State Bar Association was investigating his conduct, the latest backlash to hit Wood after his zealous support for the False allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election turned into savage conspiracy theories.

Lawyer Lin Wood, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, gestures while speaking during a … [+] rally in Georgia on December 2, 2020.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Highlights

Lawyers Club of Atlanta president Adam Hames has confirmed Woods’ expulsion from his group at Forbes, although he declined to comment further.

In a letter Wood posted on social media platform Telegram, the Lawyers Club said it had kicked him out for repeatedly posting inflammatory, seditious and blatantly bogus posts on social media. , including implicating that Supreme Court Justice John Roberts belonged to a sex trafficking ring and calling on former Vice President Mike Pence to face firing squads.

On Telegram, Wood vowed to appeal the Lawyers Clubs ruling, saying he didn’t care about the largely irrelevant organization but wanted to defend his reputation.

Wood also issued a letter from the Arizona State Bar, advising him of an investigation into charges he acted unethically by planning to assist in a voter fraud prosecution. last year (Wood claimed on Telegram that he was not involved in the case) a spokesperson for the state bar confirmed the investigation to Forbes.

Arizona is second state where Wood could face penalties: Last month, the bar in his home state of Georgia said he was considering revoking his legal license due to mental illness .

Crucial quote

Under any reasonable measure of improper conduct, Mr. Wood has largely crossed that line, the Lawyers Club wrote. Mr. Woods’ continued membership of the Club would bring the Club and its members into disrepute.

Chief critic

I won’t go quietly at night. I didn’t do anything wrong, Wood wrote on Telegram, in response to the Lawyers Club.

Key context

A libel lawyer, Wood first rose to prominence for representing clients like Richard Jewell, falsely accused of planting a bomb at the 1996 Olympics. After last year’s election, he recast as a strong supporter of Trumps’ election fraud myths, bringing error-laden lawsuits and promoting bogus election theories on social media.

Tangent

Several other lawyers have been reprimanded after supporting former President Donald Trumps’ election reversal ploy. Michigans attorney general is pushing for Sidney Powell to be struck off after filing long-term lawsuits for widespread electoral fraud in Michigan and other states. Additionally, Trumps’ personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has received several ethics complaints from other attorneys, and he faces expulsion from the New York State Bar Association, a voluntary organization that cannot. prevent practicing law.

Further reading

How Richard Jewells’ lawyer became a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist (New York Times)

