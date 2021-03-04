Newbie Usman Helps Gladiators Set Sultans Goal Of 177 Points





KARACHI: Usman Khan made a dream debut hammering a stunning 81 of 50 balls to allow Quetta Gladiators to set a 177-point goal for Multan Sultans in their 2021 HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth round here at National Stadium Wednesday evening.

Quetta posted 176-7 in the 20 allowed overs.

After being asked to strike first, Usman, 25, looked in great spirits, playing his punches at will. Usman, who only played two first-class games for the Karachi Whites, won his fifty in what was his first dream with 33 balls.

Usman, who competed in a T20 event in Dubai last year while playing for Fujairah, beat three sixes and ten fours in his fantastic stroke.

He shared 69 points for the opening stand with Saim Ayub, who was held in the depths by Khushdil Shah off South African leggie Imran Tahir after scoring 23 balls 23 with two fours and a six.

Usman, trapped off Imran Tahir, added 53 points for the second wicket with Faf du Plessis, who fell for a run-a-ball 17 with a four.

Quetta then continued to lose wickets. Imran Khan Senior knocked out Sarfarz Ahmad (3) before Shanawaz Dhani got rid of Azam Khan (17) and Ben Cutting (10) in three balls to leave Quetta at 155-6 in 18 overs.

Azam hit a six and two fours in his ten-ball effort while Cutting hit a four-of-eight ball.

