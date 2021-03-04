Narendra Modi’s cult rises to another level

Two things Indians are eagerly awaiting will now be delivered with the Prime Minister’s name or face. As we all know, the matches in the largest cricket stadium in the world will now be remembered for having taken place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which after starting its life as the Sardar Patel Stadium was renamed on February 24. . or the end of Reliance, but omnipresent is our Prime Minister, his name immortalized during his lifetime in a modern monument.

Less attention has been paid to the fact that the face of Narendra Modis also adorns the certificates given to citizens who have taken the coronavirus vaccine. The name, age of the recipient and the date of the vaccine are recorded on what is known as the final Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At the bottom left next to an image of Narendra Modi are two lines that read first in Hindi, Dawai bhi aur Kadai bhi (both medicine and firmness), then in English: Together India will conquer Covid-19.

The cult of leadership and the nation embodied in one individual places a leader above institutions designed to create checks and balances in functioning democracies. The cult of personality around Narendra Modi has been a work in progress since he became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002. In the state’s first elections after the 2002 riots, he was presented as the Hindu Hriday Samrat, Emperor of Hindu Hearts.

In the 2007 election, Modi was recast as a liberator of Gujarat and a friend of industrialists, while in the 2012 polls the motif of Swami Vivekananda was used to portray the chief minister as a sort of king. muscular philosopher.

A refined personality

Elements of the polite personality in Gujarat were also used in the national imagery of Narendra Modis, different facets enhanced at different times: the economic liberalizer, the protector of the people, the Hindu ruler marking a new consciousness and too often the withdrawn ruler. of the earthly kingdom. , beard currently flowing, giving sermons to the people.

An omnipotent Modi who can be top-down, bottom-up, posing or performing has been the mainstay of the BJP’s electoral arsenal for a few years now.

But in the stadium and the Covid-19 certificates, we see the transition to making the elected leader the symbol and emblem of the nation-state. It is therefore a new threshold in the cult of personality built around Narendra Modi.

It’s a step ahead of what we’ve witnessed nationally over the past six years: the staged interviews, Man ki Baat’s radio talk broadcast on All India Radio which aired its 74th episode on February 28 and constant live broadcasts of Modis’ speeches and rallies offered. to TV stations who bent down to crawl when asked to bend over.

There has never been the possibility of an open press conference as traditional media are apparently only useful for amplifying the image and not for asking real questions. The Fifth Estate, or independent online media, is now the place for tough questions and analysis, but the new information technology rules, 2021, are certainly aimed at increasing government control over digital media.

The leader, on the other hand, should only be confronted with adulation and worship. We have moved to a reality where even traditional journalists from the middle of the road do not hesitate to play with the constructed narrative of the cult of the leader.

Take the episode which could be titled Modi Takes a Photo of Covid in the Serial Story of the Many adventures of our PM. The media were treated to visuals and journalists received information that was impossible without the Prime Minister’s office wanting to share about the social origins of the two nurses who gave them the photo. Both came from states in southern India linked to the elections. Cute or rude?

Demotion of democracy

There are excellent studies of backward democracies that explain how popular elected leaders subvert institutions that are supposed to constrain them. An extreme example is that of Perus Alberto Fujimori, pushed against a wall by the attack on the old elite, which suspended Congress and the Constitution in 1992. Most autocrats simply learn to bend institutions and silence opponents. .

In Russia, Vladimir Putin’s regime has lodged a complaint against wealthy oligarchs who owned media or funded opposition forces. In Turkey, Erdogan’s regime attacked former media conglomerates that had secular and liberal world views at odds with that of the president and forced them into bankruptcy even as it pursued businessmen who , according to them, were helping the opposition forces.

In India, the battle with the mainstream media has already been won and business is overwhelmingly on one side, making the Bharatiya Janata Party the richest party in Indian history and its costliest election campaigns. Yet the classic symptoms of a democracy transiting into crass authoritarianism are also visible in the outright purchase of power and elected lawmakers in states, from Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka to Goa in the northeast and currently in the United States. West Bengal and Pondicherry.

If a co-optation does not work, then again as an authoritarian state doing tax investigations are opened and criminal proceedings are filed against the opponents. It happened in the pre-BJP era, but it’s now brazenly happening on a larger scale now.

This also extends to cultural figures. In the book How democracies die by Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, there is an analysis of the progressive erosion of freedoms. Researchers elaborate on cultural figures whose popularity or moral standing make them potential threats. They cite examples from various nations to say that regimes in the process of becoming authoritarian, first attempt to co-opt these cultural figures, artists, actors, writers, pop stars, athletes, intellectuals – and failing that, resort to tactics of intimidation.

On Wednesday, the tax raids on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu, both outspoken and influential figures in solidarity with opposing views, can be seen as fitting into this analysis.

This is especially the case when one remembers that last year Indian star Deepika Padukone, unknown to a fan of many things going on in the country, was dragged into a lengthy interrogation in a fake drug case that went nowhere.

But despite all these strengths and pushes, Narendra Modi as Supreme Leader operates in a more diverse country than say an Erdogan or a Putin and he has yet to come to rule the whole country all the time (in the 2019 elections , the BJP obtained 38% of the vote). But it has the services of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh which claims to be the largest executive organization in the world.

Here we come to a chicken and egg situation. Does the RSS see a Supreme Leader as a necessity (against its declared stance on leadership cults) because it is the end of the means of a Hindu nation where minorities have their place and the way of life ordered by Savarna is not questioned? Or does Modi bend the RSS to his own will and it would now be an organization that obeys the rulers instead of creating them? Anyway, together Modi, BJP, RSS and all its affiliates have come a long way and above all it is a happy union to their advantage.

But the conquest of India remains a work in progress as the BJP has not been able to replicate the results of national elections in the states. This is why the One Nation One poll is ideal and it would seem more achievable if the BJP could weed out all the outlier states. In this case, the chief will not have to face the irritant of a few regional satraps who stand and would be a monument all to him.

Veteran journalist Saba Naqvi is the most recent author of Shades of saffron: from Vajpayee to Modi.