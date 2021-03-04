Politics
Remembering Ezra Vogel: Unmade Book and Wish for Peace: The Asahi Shimbun
Four years ago, the late Ezra Vogel invited me to his home in a Boston suburb near Harvard University.
It was my 52nd time to do so since I became a visiting scholar at the university. But that day his usual smile was nowhere to be found. When he first took me to his basement, I saw over 10,000 Japanese and Chinese books stacked on shelves.
I’m not sure I can finish my book, he said, his shoulders drooping as he stood in front of a large pile of materials.
He had collected hundreds of documents to write a biography on Hu Yaobang, the former reformist general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.
Hus’s rapid political reforms in the 1980s put China on a path that worried Chinese leaders, so Deng Xiaoping removed him from office. Just two years later, Hus’s death sparked a crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989, and his name became taboo in China.
There is very little literature left on Hu and few Chinese have agreed to talk about him. In the basement, I saw my mentor sigh in resignation and look really downcast for the first time.
Ezra F. Vogel passed away on December 20, 2020, at the age of 90. Recognized for his book Japan as number onepublished in 1979, he was widely regarded as a connoisseur of Japan.
Vogel held regular study sessions at his home where people discussed politics and economics. Thousands of Japanese bureaucrats and researchers have joined these sessions over the years, but that’s just one aspect of her character.
Very few people in Japan know that he held study sessions for Chinese speakers on different days. It seems his aim was to bring out the true voices of the two countries by deliberately separating the two groups.
Among the large number of visitors who passed by his house regularly, I saw senior Chinese officials. In addition to his extensive work on Japan, Vogel also spent more than 10 years writing a biography on Deng Xiaoping, the champion of China’s bold economic reforms.
I once asked Vogel for a drink, are you a connoisseur of Japan or China? He jokingly replied, I have a friendly relationship with Japan and China. He went on to say: I have dedicated my life to preventing the two countries where I have lived for so many years from fighting again. Hestuck toHu Yaobang because Hu helped build a strong post-war relationship between Japan and China.
Even a leading expert on China, like Vogel, made mistakes in analysis.
At the end of 2017, I shared some inside information with him that I had heard.
I told him that President Xi Jinping would abolish the current 10-year limit for the presidency.
He categorically refused to believe it, retorting that if Xi Jinping did that, he would reverse Deng Xiaoping’s policies and bring China back into a dictatorship.
A few months later, Xi did just that by abolishing presidential term limits (up to two terms and 10 years).
Vogel criticized Xi’s stance on strengthening his power and becoming the strongest leader, saying political reform seems hopeless and freedom of speech has been suppressed.
In July 2020, when Vogel turned 90, I sent him a birthday wish. He replied, I want to do my best to improve relations between the United States and China. He also said he would return to work on Hu Yaobang’s biography.
He probably went to heaven, worried about what would happen to US-China relations in this new Cold War. I would like to carry the torch and continue his mission, but under these circumstances the answer seems nowhere to be found.
