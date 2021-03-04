Jokowi asks to echo the hatred of foreign products, what is the reality?





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi asked the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag) to disobey domestic products and hate foreign products. In response to this, the economist of the Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (Indef), Bhima Yudhistira, considered that the campaign of hatred of foreign products launched by President Joko Widodo was inconsistent. This is reflected in the strong contribution of imports of raw materials and capital goods over the past six years, driven by the development of government infrastructure projects. “In fact, the president’s attitude is inconsistent and is just a slogan,” said Bima when contacted by merdeka.com on Thursday (04/03/2021). He gave an example, the imports of iron and steel were huge. In 2019 the value reached 10.3 USD and 2020 the value was 6.8 billion USD. The figure dropped because the project was hampered by a pandemic. “If the road project is normal, steel imports will accelerate again,” he said. “You have to start from the government’s own projects, the space for importing materials is less controlled. In addition, informing the public and the private sector to import brakes is almost very difficult,” he added. On the other hand, Indonesian consumers have been spoiled by cheap imported products from China. The presence of an e-commerce platform has made imports even more fertile. In fact, he said that now imports can door to door and there is no concrete policy to control the share of imported goods in e-commerce. In fact, the INDEF study shows that only 25.9 percent of products traded online are produced locally. “The government also seems silent when the flow of distribution of imports of consumer goods involves an injection of capital from foreign investors into the e-commerce platform,” he said. For this reason, he called on President Jokowi not to stop with slogans, but to issue policies that were immediately felt to stem the dominance of imported goods. Next, the government must also prepare to anticipate if it is sued by trading partner countries before the WTO. “Prepare our best lawyers for international litigation. Don’t just fight rhetoric,” he explained. Dwi Aditya Putra Merdeka.com ** Ramadan worship is more godly with these verses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos