The government becomes vulnerable after the neutrality of the establishments?





Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The country’s political landscape began to change to the disadvantage of the ruling PTI after the country’s establishment moved away from political issues.

Yousuf Raza Gilanis’ victory in Senate polls despite being the opposition candidate is a major setback for the Imran Khan government and the possible consequence of the horse trade allegedly by the Zardari-led PPP. Gilanis’ success has been called a great victory by PDM leaders, but it is yet another example of how MPs stealthily change their loyalty, either because of money or because of their influence.

If it is not already too late, Prime Minister Imran Khan must reconsider his style of politics which so far has been marred by his stubbornness and confrontational style. Imran Khan should also realize that betting on electables rather than people of character would ultimately cause him embarrassment and result in disloyalty and the horse dealer.

The Prime Minister has now decided to ask for a vote of confidence, which in the current situation could be difficult and could be avoided or delayed.

The PTI would be more comfortable if the opposition brings a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister because in such a situation, the opposition must prove its majority on the floor of the House. Never before has a motion of censure against a sitting Prime Minister succeeded. He is unlikely to be successful even though he is now displaced by the PDM.

It is also suggested that the Prime Minister dissolve the National Assembly and conduct new polls. However, the current political situation is not so favorable for the government to opt for new polls due to its poor overall performance, rising prices and unfavorable economic conditions. Not only have the results of the recent by-elections shown that the ruling PTI government is losing popularity, independent surveys also prove the decline in support for the PTIs.

After Gilanis’ success, the PDM will step up its pressure on the Imran Khan government, which must now manage the political situation on its own without any possible support from the establishment. It is said that the establishment no longer wants to be blamed for government failures.

With the establishment reluctant to deal with political issues anymore, the prime minister will find himself in a difficult position as he has never shown any interest in interacting with the opposition, even on matters of national concern. Instead, he arrogantly rejected overtures by the opposition, in the first months of his government, for consensual policies on the economy, governance and institution building.

There have been cases where, even on issues of national importance, the Prime Minister refused to sit down with the opposition leaders and asked the army chief and DG ISI to have meetings with his political opponents to develop consensus on these issues.

In this context, the Imran Khan government faces a serious political challenge. He faces aggressive opposition and unpredictable allies in addition to improving the performance of his government.

It is a truly difficult challenge, if not impossible, given the leadership and performance of the Prime Minister and his government over the past two and a half years. Political instability is now set to intensify. The situation can only be reversed if the country’s political leaders are under one roof, but it seems that is no longer possible. In the past, Imran Khan was able to reach out to his opponents, but now, even if he wishes, he will not succeed. The PDM will no longer sit with the Prime Minister, except to discuss a date for a new general election.

