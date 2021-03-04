Opening of the space sector, DRDO to boost research: Modi | India News







In 21st century India, we need to keep the 19th century mentality behind. There is a saying that knowledge is such an asset that does not grow when you keep it with you, but grows when you share it. If we limit knowledge and research, we will be doing an injustice to our young people. With this in mind, we are opening up several sectors such as space, atomic energy, DRDO and agriculture for the young people of this country who are bursting with potential, Modi said during a webinar on the budget implementation in the education sector.

Two important steps have been taken to boost innovation and the R&D ecosystem. For the first time, Indian solutions to international standards related to the meteorological sector have been found and are being improved. We have also taken a very big step forward in geospatial data reform. This data is now freely available to young Indians, entrepreneurs and desi startups, and they should make the most of it, he said while referring to the sweeping changes in the mapping policy of the India.

For the first time in India, we are developing a National Research Foundation, at a cost of Rs 50,000 crore. This will give a boost to research in universities and industry. Research in pharma and vaccines has ensured the security and respect of the country (in the midst of the pandemic). Seven national institutes of pharmaceutical education and research have already been declared institutes of national importance. Today, efforts are being made to expand the scope of biotechnology research to boost food production and help increase farmers’ incomes, he said.

Speaking about reforms in the tech sector, the Prime Minister said: There is a new tradition of hackathons for start-ups in India. This will strengthen both the youth and the industry. As part of the National Initiative for the Development and Exploitation of Innovation, more than 3,500 startups have been developed.

Modi said the country should focus on the hydrogen mission. India has tested the hydrogen vehicle. Now we need to prepare our industry to use hydrogen as a fuel for transportation, he said. The government will also launch a high seas mission that will be goal-oriented, based on a multisectoral approach and help the country unlock the potential of the blue economy, he said.

