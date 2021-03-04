Jokowi urged the Ministry of Commerce to ensure availability of basic commodities before fasting and Eid





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Tendi mahadi KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo asked the Ministry of Commerce to ensure the availability of basic necessities (bapok) before fasting and Eid. This was conveyed by Jokowi at a national coordination meeting (Rakornas) of the Ministry of Commerce in 2021. Jokowi said that the early fast and Eid should be prepared. “Prepare now, anticipate now, although we will welcome it modestly, but once again stable stock availability and prices must be guaranteed,” Jokowi told State Palace on Thursday (4/3). Read also: One year into the pandemic, Jokowi said there were 10 million unemployed Jokowi believes that the celebration of fasting and Eid will not be as festive as it used to be. The reason is that in 2021, Indonesia is still in a state of corona virus pandemic (Covid-19). Even so, it is hoped that the price of bapok will not cause problems in the community. Jokowi also encouraged the even distribution of bapok prices across Indonesia. “Keep striving to improve price equality in rural areas,” Jokowi said. For information, based on the National Center for Strategic Information on Food Prices (PIHPS), the price of average rice II is stable at IDR 11,600 per kilogram (kg), stable sugar IDR 13,450 per kg, rice oil. stable packaged baking IDR 14550 per kg. However, the observed price of pepper remains high, namely Rp 61,700 per kg for green peppers and Rp 94,350 per kg for red peppers. Meanwhile, the price of purebred chicken is Rp 34,450 per kg and beef is Rp 113,900 per kg. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Tendi Mahadi

