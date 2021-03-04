China has the potential to meet the 2035 target

SHI YU / CHINA DAILY



The two sessions that will begin on Thursday will focus on the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) for national economic and social development and long-term goals through the year 2035, which has attracted wide attention in the country and in the foreign since it was proposed by the high authorities at the end of October.

According to the proposal, China is likely to become a mid-level developed country in terms of GDP per capita by 2035.

As President Xi Jinping said in a statement on the proposal: “It is entirely possible for China to meet current standards of high-income countries by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and to double the economic aggregate or income per capita by 2035. “

Nation on track to reach goal

Economists have little doubt that China will become a high-income country, based on current standards, by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan. According to World Bank criteria, a country with a gross national income per capita of $ 12,535 is defined as a high income country. China’s GNI per capita was $ 10,252 in 2019, which means it needs an annual growth of just over 4% to have a GNI per capita of $ 12,535 by 2025, which, judging by China’s GNI growth rate in recent years, should not be so difficult to achieve.

However, some believe that, given the rapid aging of its population and an increasingly uncertain external environment, China may find it difficult to double its economic aggregate and become a mid-level developed country in terms of GDP. per capita by 2035.

Two issues are involved here. One is whether China can double its GNI per capita by 2035 from the 2020 level, and the other is whether China’s GDP per capita can fall into the ranks of developed countries in average level by 2035.

International institutions do not have precise standards for defining a mid-level developed country or economy. It is therefore important to set the criteria for a middle-level developed country or economy, in order to identify countries in this category.

This can be done in two ways. The first is to classify all mid-level developed countries as mid-level developed economies. According to this method, the median GDP per capita of 36 developed countries, as defined by the United Nations based on the 2019 exchange rate, is $ 40,370 and the arithmetic mean is $ 40,796. And for the 39 developed economies identified by the International Monetary Fund, the median GDP per capita based on the 2019 exchange rate is $ 43,592 and the arithmetic mean is $ 45,637.

A country must therefore have a GDP per capita greater than $ 40,000 to be considered a middle-level developed economy. But if we use this method, there will be incompatibilities with the current classification.

For example, Italy has long been considered a large developed country, sometimes grouped together among the most developed countries. Yet Italy’s per capita GDP only reached $ 40,000 in 2008, and remained below $ 40,000 in years before and after, even in 2019 it was $ 33,228.

In view of this fact, the GDP per capita criterion of $ 40,000 is too high to define a developed country of average level. The IMF has not set any standard for defining a mid-level developed country.

But judging by the median GDP per capita of developed countries, even developed countries like France, UK and Japan would be excluded from the list of mid-tier developed economies.

How to classify developed countries

The other method is to divide the developed economies into two categories: the most developed economies, which have a GDP per capita greater than $ 40,000, of which the number is about 20, and the developed economies whose GDP per capita is greater than $ 12,000 but less than $ 40,000.

The countries in the middle of this group can be called mid-tier developed economies. And based on this methodology, a GDP per capita of $ 20,000 could be used as a criterion to determine a mid-tier developed country or economy.

According to China’s long-term development goal, it aims to double its economic aggregate or per capita income by 2035. China’s per capita GDP is 72,447 yuan ($ 10,504) in 2020 according to the National Bureau of Statistics. And based on 2020 prices and exchange rate, China’s GDP per capita would reach $ 21,000 by 2035, a level high enough to be defined as a mid-tier developed country.

China’s GDP per capita (nominal) will be around $ 28,760 in 2035 assuming that the GDP price index increases by 1.5% per year by 2035 and the exchange rate of the yuan s’ appreciates about 10% to 6.27 yuan per US dollar from the average level in 2020.

If the yuan exchange rate returns to the early 2014 level of around 6.1 yuan to the US dollar, China’s per capita GDP is likely to reach $ 30,000 in 2035.

Therefore, even if international institutions raise the relevant standards in nominal terms, China will still be able to meet the benchmark of per capita GDP of a mid-level developed economy. But to achieve the goal of becoming a mid-level developed country in terms of GDP per capita by 2035, China must maintain stable and healthy development dynamics and double its GDP per capita.

If the Chinese economy grows about 8% this year and about 5% per year for the next four years, it will reach an average growth rate of 5.6% per year during the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan.

And if China’s average annual growth rate is 4.5% between 2025 and 2030 and around 4.0% between 2030 and 2035, its GDP per capita in 2035 will be double that of 2020 and the country will become an average level of developed economy.

The author is deputy chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchange.

Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.