Politics
China has the potential to meet the 2035 target
The two sessions that will begin on Thursday will focus on the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) for national economic and social development and long-term goals through the year 2035, which has attracted wide attention in the country and in the foreign since it was proposed by the high authorities at the end of October.
According to the proposal, China is likely to become a mid-level developed country in terms of GDP per capita by 2035.
As President Xi Jinping said in a statement on the proposal: “It is entirely possible for China to meet current standards of high-income countries by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and to double the economic aggregate or income per capita by 2035. “
Nation on track to reach goal
Economists have little doubt that China will become a high-income country, based on current standards, by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan. According to World Bank criteria, a country with a gross national income per capita of $ 12,535 is defined as a high income country. China’s GNI per capita was $ 10,252 in 2019, which means it needs an annual growth of just over 4% to have a GNI per capita of $ 12,535 by 2025, which, judging by China’s GNI growth rate in recent years, should not be so difficult to achieve.
However, some believe that, given the rapid aging of its population and an increasingly uncertain external environment, China may find it difficult to double its economic aggregate and become a mid-level developed country in terms of GDP. per capita by 2035.
Two issues are involved here. One is whether China can double its GNI per capita by 2035 from the 2020 level, and the other is whether China’s GDP per capita can fall into the ranks of developed countries in average level by 2035.
International institutions do not have precise standards for defining a mid-level developed country or economy. It is therefore important to set the criteria for a middle-level developed country or economy, in order to identify countries in this category.
This can be done in two ways. The first is to classify all mid-level developed countries as mid-level developed economies. According to this method, the median GDP per capita of 36 developed countries, as defined by the United Nations based on the 2019 exchange rate, is $ 40,370 and the arithmetic mean is $ 40,796. And for the 39 developed economies identified by the International Monetary Fund, the median GDP per capita based on the 2019 exchange rate is $ 43,592 and the arithmetic mean is $ 45,637.
A country must therefore have a GDP per capita greater than $ 40,000 to be considered a middle-level developed economy. But if we use this method, there will be incompatibilities with the current classification.
For example, Italy has long been considered a large developed country, sometimes grouped together among the most developed countries. Yet Italy’s per capita GDP only reached $ 40,000 in 2008, and remained below $ 40,000 in years before and after, even in 2019 it was $ 33,228.
In view of this fact, the GDP per capita criterion of $ 40,000 is too high to define a developed country of average level. The IMF has not set any standard for defining a mid-level developed country.
But judging by the median GDP per capita of developed countries, even developed countries like France, UK and Japan would be excluded from the list of mid-tier developed economies.
How to classify developed countries
The other method is to divide the developed economies into two categories: the most developed economies, which have a GDP per capita greater than $ 40,000, of which the number is about 20, and the developed economies whose GDP per capita is greater than $ 12,000 but less than $ 40,000.
The countries in the middle of this group can be called mid-tier developed economies. And based on this methodology, a GDP per capita of $ 20,000 could be used as a criterion to determine a mid-tier developed country or economy.
According to China’s long-term development goal, it aims to double its economic aggregate or per capita income by 2035. China’s per capita GDP is 72,447 yuan ($ 10,504) in 2020 according to the National Bureau of Statistics. And based on 2020 prices and exchange rate, China’s GDP per capita would reach $ 21,000 by 2035, a level high enough to be defined as a mid-tier developed country.
China’s GDP per capita (nominal) will be around $ 28,760 in 2035 assuming that the GDP price index increases by 1.5% per year by 2035 and the exchange rate of the yuan s’ appreciates about 10% to 6.27 yuan per US dollar from the average level in 2020.
If the yuan exchange rate returns to the early 2014 level of around 6.1 yuan to the US dollar, China’s per capita GDP is likely to reach $ 30,000 in 2035.
Therefore, even if international institutions raise the relevant standards in nominal terms, China will still be able to meet the benchmark of per capita GDP of a mid-level developed economy. But to achieve the goal of becoming a mid-level developed country in terms of GDP per capita by 2035, China must maintain stable and healthy development dynamics and double its GDP per capita.
If the Chinese economy grows about 8% this year and about 5% per year for the next four years, it will reach an average growth rate of 5.6% per year during the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan.
And if China’s average annual growth rate is 4.5% between 2025 and 2030 and around 4.0% between 2030 and 2035, its GDP per capita in 2035 will be double that of 2020 and the country will become an average level of developed economy.
The author is deputy chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchange.
Opinions do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]