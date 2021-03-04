As part of Jokowi’s mandate, the Minister of Commerce will immediately form an Export Support Board





The government is trying this year not only to increase domestic sales of mobile vehicles, but also exports. Based on data from the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag), car exports fell to almost 250 thousand units in 2020, compared to the previous year which reached around 310 thousand units. The value of car exports increased from $ 8.2 billion in 2019 to $ 6.6 billion. Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi said the government will try to get Japanese car manufacturers to use facilities in Indonesia for export abroad, especially to countries that have trade agreements with the Indonesia. One of them is Australia. Besides the high consumption of cars per year, Indonesia’s export opportunities are also enhanced by the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA). “Australia consumes 1.2 million cars a year, and with the signing of CEPA Indonesia-Australia, we can export cars there,” Lutfi told a conference Thursday (2/25/2021). “Now I will speak with the main automobile in Japan to make sure that Indonesian factories can allocate an allowance for exports there,” he continued. Luffy said that a number of strategies currently being prepared by the government, such as the provision of luxury goods tax incentives (PPnBM) and good trade relations with other countries, will help the growth of the ‘automobile industry. The strategy is also to reduce the stock of cars that have built up in warehouses due to the impact of the COvid-19 pandemic, so factories can resume production. “If now we only get 100,000 growth, I predict auto growth will increase by at least $ 4 billion. We can do that, do a little diplomacy and secure the road stock, then it will work, ”said Lutfi. In addition to targeting the Australian market, in the future Indonesia will increase its car exports to various other countries. “My vision is that in 2021, the target is Australia. In the following years, I want to talk a lot so that our car market can penetrate the North African market. It is the target destination for our car exports in the future ”. Lutfi explained.

