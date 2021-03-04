Politics
Sunanda K. Datta-Ray | If Biden can’t punish MBS, America’s image will be affected by ethics
Surely, only the world superpower claims a higher moral role than simply organizing the distribution of arms and pocketing the profits.
By taking an expeditious stance on the brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggis, US President Joe Biden may have spoiled the possibility of drawing an ethical line between his administration and his predecessor. It sounds almost as bad as the claims that India reportedly sent naval commandos to capture the besieged princess. Latifa from Dubai off the coast of Goa and handed it over to the United Arab Emirates in March 2018 to please one of the richest heads of state in the world.
Pragmatism is not always reconcilable with ethics, which also explains India’s long boycott of Israel. Moreover, as Morarji Desai discovered in 1977, he could not easily drive India away from the Soviet Union. Of course, the Democratic president, whom Americans and the world expect so much, and who spent his first hours in the White House rescinding many of Donald Trump’s executive orders, could still redeem himself. He has already pulled the US back into the Paris climate agreement and is exploring ways to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Mr Biden also ordered a review of US arms sales to the Saudis and is reportedly considering d ” ban all non-defensive purchases. .
But surely, only the world superpower claims a higher moral role than the simple organization of the distribution of the weapons and the stocking of the profits. This was highlighted in 1990 when the collapse of the USSR prompted Richard Nixon to triumphantly say from his retirement that the time had come for America to reset its geopolitical compass. We have a historic opportunity to change the world, he wrote.
Mr Bidens’ ambitions don’t have to be so grandiose, but he has the opportunity to correct some of the distortions and aberrations of the past four years, to even give 74 million Trump supporters a sense of realness. pride in their country’s achievements and inspire confidence in foreigners. Washingtons sense of fair play. Sadly, some of Mr. Trump’s partnerships brought to mind the old story of an American president sadly claiming that a particularly tasteless South American dictator might be a son of a bitch, but he’s our son of a bitch. Americans were taken aback in 2018 when Mr. Trump appeared to support Vladimir Putin over US intelligence allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. His applause for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and North Korea’s dating Kim Jong Un also looked like aligning the United States with regimes that are the antithesis of the values the United States claims to promote.
At home, the murderous Charlottesville protest in 2017, the rise of violent right-wing extremism and the viral spread of malicious conspiracy theories he encouraged have been accompanied by increasing police brutality against black people. The rise of groups like the Proud Boys, a violent street gang that gained new notoriety after Mr. Trump recognized them during a pre-election debate with Mr. Biden, was a particularly dangerous feature of those years.
It is the close military and strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia that bothers many Americans. When Mr Trump and Saudi King Salman signed a $ 350 billion arms deal in 2017, Democratic Congressman Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii warned: Saudi Arabia is a country with a devastating record of human rights violations at home and abroad and has a long history of supporting terrorists. organizations that threaten the American people. The sale was the work of Mr Trump’s all-powerful son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is said to be close to the real ruler of the kingdom, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 35. Mr Kushner, who has cultivated relationships with the Saudi royal family, personally contacted Lockheed Martin during the negotiation process.
Widely known as MBS, the crown prince has been accused by the office of the director of national intelligence of ordering the murder of Khashoggis and the dismemberment of his body. We believe the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the four-page ODNI report says. Resident in the United States, Khashoggi, who wrote for theWashington post, was lured into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and was never seen again. When the Central Intelligence Agency made the same accusation a month later, Mr. Trump blocked declassification of the reports and maintained Washington’s close ties to Riyadh. He refused to hold the prince publicly responsible for the crime even as the US government demanded that the perpetrators be punished.
To do the crown prince justice, he accepted Saudi Arabia’s overall responsibility for the murder of a dissident journalist who was his most vocal critic. But he denied any personal connection although the ODNI claims the Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the kingdom and broadly supported the use of violent measures if necessary to silence him. Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, said the United States would not admit foreigners who threaten dissidents. To flesh out this oblique warning, Washington banned 76 Saudi nationals implicated in the murder of Khashoggis.
Nonetheless, if no action is taken against the prime suspect, the drama could resemble Frederick Forsyth’s thriller.The Cobrain which the US President sanctions the creation of an elaborate and expensive state apparatus within the state with the sole aim of destroying the cocaine industry. But when the resulting civil conflict threatens political careers, the US government abandons the cause. In the words of the man who was appointed to tackle the cocaine underworld: He has become corrupt and venal, weak and yet arrogant, dedicated to the obese and the stupid.
No one can say that about Mr Bidens’ administration. But he has yet to live up to the convictions that have earned him a historic victory.
