Victory over poverty hailed – Chinadaily.com.cn

UN Ambassadors, Officials Say China Offers Hope, Lessons for Sustainable Development

China’s success in eradicating poverty has instilled hope in a world recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and its fight against poverty has offered valuable lessons for achieving sustainable development, said United Nations ambassadors and officials at a conference on Tuesday.

About 200 participants, including representatives from UN member countries and officials from several UN agencies, as well as journalists from many countries gathered for a virtual briefing during which the Permanent Mission of China to the UN shared the country’s experiences in poverty eradication.

Zero poverty is a long-held dream of mankind, and that is why the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has made “no poverty” its main goal, said Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN.

“As the largest developing country in the world, China has worked hard to eradicate poverty. In the past eight years, China has placed even greater emphasis on eradicating poverty,” he said. ‘sent, recalling that on February 25, President Xi Jinping announced. that China has achieved a “complete victory” in its fight against poverty.

China has created a miracle in eradicating extreme poverty, after 98.99 million poor rural residents were lifted out of poverty and 832 counties and 128,000 villages were taken off the poor list in the past eight years, Xi said in his speech.

Zhang said the victory has advanced China’s economic and social development and opened up broad prospects for sustainable development. He also improved human rights in China, found a viable path to achieve development and prosperity in developing countries, and made a significant contribution to global development and boosted the implementation of the Agenda. 2030, he said.

Ambassador Perks Ligoya of Malawi, who spoke on behalf of the Least Developed Countries designated by the UN, said: “I smile because you bring a different narrative that gives us hope.”

Ligoya said the Chinese achievement paints a different picture of the economic crisis the world has faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As the PMA prepares for its fifth United Nations conference in which a new ten-year program will emerge, the organization hopes to learn from China and hopes the nation will take leadership on the issue. It is “so that when we develop our program, the examples that you have given us, the targeted funding, the inclusion of civil society, the partnerships, all of this can be included in our ten-year program,” he added. .

Singapore’s Ambassador Burhan Gafoor said lifting people out of poverty was not only a priority for developing countries, but also for developed countries, especially when the world faces unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Poverty eradication is in many ways the starting point for sustainable development. I would also say that the eradication of poverty is the starting point of human dignity and the starting point of human rights, ”he said.

Gafoor said he was very impressed with the successful implementation of China’s poverty reduction program.

“The statistics are incredibly successful: 700 million people lifted out of extreme poverty, including the rural poor, is a very, very impressive achievement,” he said.

“But what China’s success and experience shows is that poverty eradication is possible. It is achievable, especially through government leadership, government vision, determination. and government coordination and effective implementation, ”Gafoor added.

Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, said China’s success is a testament to the fact that poverty can be overcome through human actions.

“I think the fruit of this victory against poverty transcends China. It has promoted human rights. It has promoted social development. It has promoted sustainable development,” he said.

Mohan Pieris, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka, said China’s achievements and growth have encouraged his country to continue its economic progress.

Elliot Harris, under-secretary-general for economic development and chief economist in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said China’s experience offered valuable lessons.

“Eradicating poverty is not something that can be achieved in quick actions or with a single change in policy. It takes constant, strong commitment and a cohesive approach,” said Harris.

Chen Yingqun in Beijing and Xinhua contributed to this story.

