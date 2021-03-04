Politics
Victory over poverty hailed – Chinadaily.com.cn
UN Ambassadors, Officials Say China Offers Hope, Lessons for Sustainable Development
China’s success in eradicating poverty has instilled hope in a world recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and its fight against poverty has offered valuable lessons for achieving sustainable development, said United Nations ambassadors and officials at a conference on Tuesday.
About 200 participants, including representatives from UN member countries and officials from several UN agencies, as well as journalists from many countries gathered for a virtual briefing during which the Permanent Mission of China to the UN shared the country’s experiences in poverty eradication.
Zero poverty is a long-held dream of mankind, and that is why the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has made “no poverty” its main goal, said Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN.
“As the largest developing country in the world, China has worked hard to eradicate poverty. In the past eight years, China has placed even greater emphasis on eradicating poverty,” he said. ‘sent, recalling that on February 25, President Xi Jinping announced. that China has achieved a “complete victory” in its fight against poverty.
China has created a miracle in eradicating extreme poverty, after 98.99 million poor rural residents were lifted out of poverty and 832 counties and 128,000 villages were taken off the poor list in the past eight years, Xi said in his speech.
Zhang said the victory has advanced China’s economic and social development and opened up broad prospects for sustainable development. He also improved human rights in China, found a viable path to achieve development and prosperity in developing countries, and made a significant contribution to global development and boosted the implementation of the Agenda. 2030, he said.
Ambassador Perks Ligoya of Malawi, who spoke on behalf of the Least Developed Countries designated by the UN, said: “I smile because you bring a different narrative that gives us hope.”
Ligoya said the Chinese achievement paints a different picture of the economic crisis the world has faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As the PMA prepares for its fifth United Nations conference in which a new ten-year program will emerge, the organization hopes to learn from China and hopes the nation will take leadership on the issue. It is “so that when we develop our program, the examples that you have given us, the targeted funding, the inclusion of civil society, the partnerships, all of this can be included in our ten-year program,” he added. .
Singapore’s Ambassador Burhan Gafoor said lifting people out of poverty was not only a priority for developing countries, but also for developed countries, especially when the world faces unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic.
“Poverty eradication is in many ways the starting point for sustainable development. I would also say that the eradication of poverty is the starting point of human dignity and the starting point of human rights, ”he said.
Gafoor said he was very impressed with the successful implementation of China’s poverty reduction program.
“The statistics are incredibly successful: 700 million people lifted out of extreme poverty, including the rural poor, is a very, very impressive achievement,” he said.
“But what China’s success and experience shows is that poverty eradication is possible. It is achievable, especially through government leadership, government vision, determination. and government coordination and effective implementation, ”Gafoor added.
Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, said China’s success is a testament to the fact that poverty can be overcome through human actions.
“I think the fruit of this victory against poverty transcends China. It has promoted human rights. It has promoted social development. It has promoted sustainable development,” he said.
Mohan Pieris, Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka, said China’s achievements and growth have encouraged his country to continue its economic progress.
Elliot Harris, under-secretary-general for economic development and chief economist in the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, said China’s experience offered valuable lessons.
“Eradicating poverty is not something that can be achieved in quick actions or with a single change in policy. It takes constant, strong commitment and a cohesive approach,” said Harris.
Chen Yingqun in Beijing and Xinhua contributed to this story.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]