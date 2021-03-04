PM to open 14th virtual ECO summit – Pakistan on Thursday





Published on March 3, 2021 10:12 p.m.

PM will open 14th Virtual ECO Summit on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan to open the 14th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, to be held virtually on Thursday, March 4, and share Pakistan’s perspective on COVID-19 challenges . The theme of the summit is “Regional economic cooperation in the aftermath of Covid-19”.

The prime minister will open the summit in his capacity as chairman of the 13th summit, which was held in Islamabad in March 2017. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair the 14th summit, the foreign ministry said in a press release. Sharing Pakistan’s perspective on the challenges of COVID-19, the Prime Minister will set out his vision for regional economic development in line with the founding principles of the CEE of promoting trade and connectivity, he added. Pakistan, Iran and Turkey are the founding members of ECO, which was established in 1985 out of the former Regional Development Cooperation (RCD). Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan then joined. As a founding member, Pakistan remains firmly committed to the OCE, which aims to promote effective regional cooperation, with a focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity, the OP said. The summit is the highest platform of the 10 members of the ECO. The summit meetings involve an exchange of views on regional and global issues of interest to the OCE region and a review of the progress made in the implementation of OCE programs and projects, he said. added. Pakistan has actively contributed to advancing the goals and objectives of the ECO, including regional economic integration, the OP concluded.







