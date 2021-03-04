Jokowi encourages optimization of TKDN, that’s the reason





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) requesting the optimization of the national content level (TKDN) of products marketed in the country. This was passed on when opening the Raker Department of Commerce at the State Palace, Thursday (04/03/2021). “Our business needs to increase the TKDN. I always repeat the domestic component, the domestic component, the domestic component. National products, national products, national products “, he declared via the Youtuber channel of the Presidential Secretariat. According to him, the increase in the use of domestic products should benefit all parties, especially small businesses and households, not just by increasing imports. “I’m happy that imports have gone down, but don’t let the decline happen in capital goods and raw products. What is happening in consumer goods is good. I still see the details in customs every day, ”he said. Last year, the Ministry of Industry targeted the average value of TKD to reach 43.3% in 2020 and increase to 50% in 2024. This tragedy is spelled out in the National Medium-Term Development Plan 2020 document. -2024 (RPJMN). In Bisnis archives, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Achmad Sigit Dwiwahjono, explained that the number of products with TKDN certificates is at least 25% targeted at 6,000 products by 2020. This figure is expected to increase to 8,400 products by 2024. If some products already have TKDN standards, it is not necessary to include similar imported products in the electronic catalog. As a result, government agencies can take advantage of electronic catalog products with TKDN weights that meet the standard. He explained that in the oil and gas machinery and equipment group, there were 358 products with a TKDN of 25 to 40 percent and 388 products with a TKDN of over 40 percent. In the electrical equipment group, 631 products have a TKDN of more than 25 to 40 percent and 1,918 products with a content of more than 40 percent. For the group of physical goods and health equipment, there was a TKDN of 25 to 40 percent for 1,628 products and 40 percent for 234 products. Meanwhile, in the agricultural machinery and equipment group, there are 35 products with a TKDN of 25 to 40 percent and 86 products with a TKDN of over 40 percent. Next, TKDN’s achievements in the support materials group were six products weighing 25-40 percent and 20 products over 40 percent. “The higher the achievement of the TKDN, the more domestic components will be used. Therefore, the achievement of TKDN in every industrial sector needs to be improved, ”Sigit said in a press release on Friday (11/20/2020). Watch the featured video below: quality content

