Turkey’s human rights plan ignores violations of freedoms

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ long-awaited human rights action plan fails to recognize a significant deterioration in individual freedoms over the past decade, critics say.

The plan, which was prepared with EU funding of 1.3 million Turkish liras ($ 177,000), was unveiled by the Turkish leader on Tuesday.

Erdogan said the ultimate goal of the action plan was a new civil constitution.

The plan aims to strengthen freedom of expression, international human rights standards and the justice system, but neglects to detail specific measures regarding arbitrary detentions, long-term imprisonments or restrictions on demonstrations.

However, lawyers and ordinary citizens do not expect more words, but actions of the country’s leaders in light of Turkey’s poor human rights record, with the imprisonment of thousands of journalists, politicians and human rights activists on terrorism-related charges.

These include philanthropist Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician and former leader of the third largest parliamentary party, the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtas.

The two high-profile cases will be a litmus test for governments’ willingness to honor their promises to strengthen rights and freedoms.

On February 10, the US State Department urged Ankara to immediately release Kavala, who has been held for more than three years without a conviction.

The failure of Turkey to release Kavala by ignoring the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) should trigger infringement proceedings by the Council of Europe against Ankara.

Washington and Brussels have urged Turkey to comply with ECHR rulings regarding the release of Kavala and Demirtas.

Although Erdogan promised on Tuesday that no one could be deprived of their liberty because of his thoughts, Kavalas’ detention has been repeatedly extended by local courts, with Turkey’s Constitutional Court flouting the ECHR’s ruling on his right to liberty.

We will not water all the flowers we see. If watering a flower with the head bowed means justice, watering a thorn means cruelty, Erdogan said on Tuesday, hinting that reforms will be implemented selectively.

Turkey will also publish an annual human rights report and a specific committee will be tasked with monitoring human rights conditions in prisons.

Without action, Turkey’s rule of law promises only point to the wrongdoing of its leaders, such as systematically labeling dissent and manifestations of terrorism, arbitrary detentions, verdicts handed down at the political level, ignoring the court European Human Rights Commission Marc Pierini, former EU Ambassador to Turkey and now analyst at Carnegie Europe, tweeted.

Sezgin Tanrikulu, an MP from the main opposition CHP party, criticized the plan, saying it shows the government has violated human rights and is now trying to restore past violations.

Turkey is still one of the main jailers of journalists in the world.

In a January communication to the Committee of Ministers on the Kavala judgment, the government made explicit reference to the ongoing work for the human rights action plan to convince the committee of its desire to improve the situation. human rights lawyer in the country, Ayse Bingol Demir, told Arab News a human rights lawyer and co-director of the Turkey Human Rights Litigation Support Project.

Demir said the government’s launch of the human rights action plan comes days before the Committee of Ministers meeting on March 9-11 in which Turkey’s compliance with the European Court on the Kavala and Demirtas judgments will be examined.

This meeting is particularly important as the committee will also consider the advisability of initiating an infringement procedure against Turkey in the framework of the Kavala case due to his detention despite the two previous decisions of the committee and an interim resolution calling, between others, upon his immediate release, she said. .

Demir expects Turkey to continue its efforts to prevent or delay this exceptional step.

Needless to say, the perspective presented to the outside world in the action plan does not correspond at all to the terrible reality on the ground and the crisis in the rule of law in the country resulting from the policies and practices of the same person. who introduced it, she said.

While this latest government move may receive diplomatic kudos from the European Council, Demir believes that as long as Kavala and Demirtas remain in detention, I do not expect a change in favor of Turkey at committee level. .

On the very day of the unveiling of the action plan, the Court of Cassation opened an investigation into the HDP in connection with a recent indictment against party members.

The move, which is backed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its nationalist ally MHP, is seen as another step towards closing the holidays amid terrorism-related accusations that escalated after the move. ‘Ankara claimed that Turkish hostages were killed by illegal workers in Kurdistan. Party (PKK) in northern Iraq last month.

God willing, we will shut the HDP in the eyes of the people, Cahit Ozkan, deputy chairman of the AKP parliamentary group, said on Tuesday after Erdogans’ speech, again raising concerns about the sincerity of the promised reforms. .

Thousands of HDP officials and members have already been arrested, while dozens of its elected mayors have been dismissed.

Turkey ranked 107th out of 128 countries in the World Justice Project’s latest rule of law index, which focuses on corruption, fundamental rights, law enforcement and civil justice.