One year into the pandemic, Jokowi said there were 10 million unemployed





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (2/3). Jokowi said nearly 10 million unemployed were due to both the pandemic and the new workforce.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA.The corona virus pandemic (Covid-19) has existed for a year in Indonesia. The impact of the pandemic that has occurred around the world is not only for health, but also has an impact on the economy. The economic pressure caused by the pandemic has been called by President Joko Widodo to trigger layoffs (PHK). “There are now nearly 10 million unemployed in our country both due to the pandemic and also the new workforce,” Jokowi said at the opening of a national coordination meeting of the Ministry of Commerce (Ministry of Commerce) at the State Palace, Thursday (4/3). To overcome this, Jokowi said it was necessary to encourage investment in Indonesia. So that later he can create jobs. Investment can also be a pillar of Indonesia’s economic growth. Jokowi stressed that 2021 will be a wake-up call for the Indonesian economy. Read also: Interpreting Indonesia’s economic contraction Not only new investments, but existing industries should also be seen as stages of economic recovery. Jokowi asked the Ministry of Commerce to pay attention to this. “We need to work in more detail on which sectors are disrupted and what to do with, whether they receive any incentives or stimulus,” Jokowi explained. For information, in 2020, Indonesia’s economic growth contracted by 2.19%. In 2021, economic growth is expected to reach 5%. “Due to this year’s pandemic, our economic performance has been severely disrupted,” Jokowi said. Despite this, in 2020 Indonesia recorded a surplus in its trade balance. Indonesia’s total trade surplus in 2020 is US $ 21.7 billion. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos