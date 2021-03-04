Politics
Pro-Kurdish Party Risks Ban as Turkey Launches Investigation |
ANKARA Turkeys Court of Appeal has opened an investigation into the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) over alleged links to activists to an extent that could ultimately lead to a ban on the third largest party in parliament, said Wednesday officials.
The move coincided with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ pledge on Tuesday to bolster free speech and fair trial rights in an action plan that critics say failed to address concerns about erosion of human rights in Turkey.
The HDP faced increasing pressure after Ankara said last month that activists from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) executed 13 prisoners, including Turkish military and police, during an operation by the HDP. army to save them in the Iraqi region of Gara.
A prominent member of the ruling Erdogan Justice and Development (AKP) party on Tuesday endorsed nationalist calls to shut down the HDP, which has 56 members in the 660-seat assembly. He is accused of links with the banned PKK, which he denies.
God willing, we will shut the HDP in the eyes of the people, said Cahit Ozkan, deputy chairman of the Erdogans AKP parliamentary group, as quoted by state-run Anadolu news agency.
Our people have lost hope in this party. All 83 million demand that this party be politically closed to the polls and legally within the framework of the constitutional order.
Earlier on Tuesday, MHP nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli reiterated his call for the HDP to shut down and called for measures to prevent it from reestablishing itself under a different name, as it has done before.
Shutting down the HDP is urgent, vital and mandatory, Bahceli said. From head to toe, the HDP is in the swamp of corruption and terror.
The judiciary has opened an investigation, an AKP official said. The Court of Appeal went into action. The possibility of it being closed seems pretty high.
Turkey has a long history of banning parties, although they have often been able to re-form under new names. The official said steps could be taken to prevent this from happening again.
A crackdown on the HDP in recent years has included the arrest of thousands of party officials and members, while dozens of its elected mayors and lawmakers have been ousted. It was a challenge in the face of the last squeeze.
Efforts to silence us will diminish them further and make us grow further, HDP co-leader Mithat Sancar told his party lawmakers on Tuesday, recalling the ban of a previous pro-Kurdish party in 1994.
After the party closed, the same political tradition developed in waves, he said. They will see very clearly that we will emerge stronger from this tyrannical darkness.
Political persecution
The crackdown on the HDP has included the arrest of thousands of party officials and members, while dozens of its elected mayors and lawmakers have been ousted.
Many HDP MPs are already facing offers to lift their immunity from prosecution. The former jailed party leader is among those indicted for the 2014 deadly protests in Turkey, calling for action to protect the Kurds in Syria from the Islamic State.
Another official said the appeals court asked prosecutors for copies of the indictment relating to the 2014 protests and details of cases against HDP MPs, and will consider whether the party is at the center of the activities. of the PKK.
The nationalist party MHP, allied to the Erdogans government, on Tuesday reiterated its call for the closure of the HDP because of its links with the PKK, which Turkey, the European Union and the United States refer to as a terrorist group.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict since the PKK launched its insurgency in predominantly Kurdish southeastern Turkey in 1984.
