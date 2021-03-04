Rizal Ramli grateful for sacked president Joko Widodo: I’m happy, it was Jkw who asked very strongly





TRIBUNJAKARTA.COM – Rizal Ramli is grateful to have been sacked by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) He posted Rizal Ramli’s curhatan on his Twitter account on Wednesday (03/03/2021) yesterday. Rizal Ramli had served as Deputy Minister to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who served as Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs (Menko Maritim) in 2015. The man who is now a government opposition figure claimed to have rejected Jokowi’s offer three times when asked to become a minister. However, because he was urged for help, Rizal ultimately wanted to become Jokowi’s minister. This was revealed by Rizal via his Twitter account @RamliRizal on Wednesday (03/03/2021). Rizal Ramli’s teasing over his dismissal from the post of Minister of Maritime Affairs was ruled out on Wednesday (3/3/2021). (Twitter / @ RamliRizal) Rizal claimed that at that time he was fired by Jokowi because the president was under pressure from other parties. Also read: 6 FPI members killed as suspects, Bareskrim immediately submits files to prosecutor’s office Also read: Registration for lot 13 pre-employment cards is open today: follow the steps below Also read: Will Wulan Guritno be widowed again? The beauty of Adilla Dimitri’s wife even if she is already 40 years old: like a teenager Also read: Is this the salary of the mayor of Solo that Gibran Rakabuming will receive, comparable to that of culinary entrepreneurs? He admitted he was grateful to have been fired by Jokowi from his post as Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs. Here is the full content of Rizal’s teasing in his Twitter account: “RR is even happy because RR turned down @ jokowi’s offer to become Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs three times at Bogor Palace in August 2015. It was only after Jkw asked for help. help, RR was fine. But it turned out that Jkw was weak, due to pressure from the reclamation tycoon and Peng-Peng, RR. Luckily I got fired because I bought it. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos