American Institute: Erdogan worried about congressional calls to punish him

The “Institute for the Defense of Democracy” has exposed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s concerns after the US Congress in both houses of the US Congress to hold him accountable for what can be achieved under the Biden administration.

And 170 US lawmakers from both sides issued a letter Monday calling on Foreign Secretary Anthony Blinken to tackle “disturbing human rights violations committed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”

The letter follows a call by 54 members of the US Senate last month to urge Biden to confront Erdogan over the democratic relapse and hostile behavior of Ankara.

Common initiatives in America to empower Erdogan

These messages show the position of the bicameral congress with members of the Democratic and Republican parties in favor of tougher measures against the government in Turkey.

These messages from the House and Senate came as a result of previous initiatives by both sides to hold Erdogan accountable for Ankara’s hostile position. In 2018, 66 senators and 154 members of the House of Representatives sent letters to Erdogan accusing Ankara of wrongly using American citizens and Turkish employees of American consulates as “political hostages”.

The House of Representatives letter released on Monday also urged Blinken to prioritize the cases of three US consulate workers in Turkey targeting “dubious criminal charges.”

“S-400” files and inmates

And during his confirmation hearing, Blinken has already expressed his willingness to hold Erdogan accountable. He also criticized Ankara for targeting “one of our biggest strategic competitors” by purchasing the Russian S-400 missile system.

Blinken reiterated his concern over the S-400 during a February 15 call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, urging Turkey to “not maintain” the Russian system. Blinken also took the opportunity to stress “the importance of democratic institutions and respect for human rights”.

On February 10, the US State Department in Ankara promised to “immediately release” Turkish businessman Osman Kavala, who is being held in Turkey, and to drop the “unfounded” charges against the former head of the government. Henry Barki State Department. transparent and fast. “

According to the Institute for the Defense of Democracy, the Biden government’s pressure on Erdogan “is a positive change as President Donald Trump’s confused relationship with the Turkish president under the previous administration has helped protect Erdogan from criticism, in particular regarding Ankara’s human rights violations. “

Erdogan anticipates American anger with “reforms”

The institute added that Erdogan appears concerned about growing demands between the two sides in Washington to be held accountable for his human rights violations. A day after the release of the House of Representatives message on Monday, Erdogan unveiled a “human rights action plan” that promised 393 “reform initiatives”.

A report released by the Institute for the Defense of Democracy urged the Biden government not to cheat Erdogan’s game on human rights reforms, pointing out that the Turkish government recently deprived 21 pro-Kurdish MPs parliamentary immunity.

And last month Turkey’s Supreme Court of Appeal swiftly accelerated the conviction of Omar Farukoglu, an opposition MP and prominent human rights defender, just for posting a report on Twitter five years ago.

The report called on the Biden government to take concrete steps to support its criticism of the Erdogan regime.

The US State Department recently unveiled a new sanctions regime, a new visa restriction agency for people engaged in cross-border disagreement activities on behalf of a foreign government. According to the report, it is “a useful tool that can be used against Turkey”.

The Freedom House report released in February also shows Ankara to be the world’s largest perpetrator of transnational restitution and repression. The report believes that the US government should impose the above visa restrictions on Turkey, as well as “Magnesky Law” sanctions to punish human rights violators inside or outside Turkey.

