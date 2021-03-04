Turkey says it could negotiate maritime demarcation and sign deal with Egypt – Politics – Egypt





Egypt and Turkey could sign an agreement on maritime demarcation in the eastern Mediterranean if their relations permit, Reuters said on Wednesday citing Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The Turkish minister’s remarks came during a press conference with his Georgian counterpart Davit Zalkaliani held in Ankara on Wednesday. In February, Egypt announced the start of an international tender for exploration for oil and natural gas in 24 blocks. Nine of the 24 blocks are located in the Mediterranean Sea, according to a statement from the Egyptian oil ministry. Commenting on the Egyptian Mediterranean bidding process, Cavusoglu said Ankara positively viewed Egypt’s exploration bids within its own maritime borders given that the bidding respected territorial waters. from Turkey. Egyptian and Turkish relations have been strained since the 2013 ousting of Mohamed Morsi, who was a close ally of the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. For its part, Egypt has repeatedly condemned Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood designated by terrorists. Tensions have escalated following Ankara’s military intervention in war-torn Libya, its violation of Iraqi sovereignty and its search for gas in the eastern Mediterranean, in violation of the waters territories of Greece and Cyprus, two allies close to Cairo. Addressing a virtual meeting of Arab foreign ministers organized by the Arab League at the end of 2020, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed the need to adopt a “unified and firm Arab policy” against ” destructive practices ”of Turkey in Libya, Syria and Iraq. The conflict escalated further after Egypt and Greece signed a maritime demarcation agreement last August establishing an exclusive economic zone between the two countries, sparking an angry backlash from Turkey, which at the time claimed that the area was located on the borders of the Turkish continental shelf. Additionally, in August, Egypt’s foreign ministry opposed a seismic survey that had been planned by Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean, saying it straddled Egypt’s exclusive economic zone and represented a “violation and attack on sovereign rights”. The planned Turkish inquiry has also sparked a dispute with Greece and Cyprus over drilling rights, with Athens stressing that it will do “whatever is necessary” to defend its sovereign rights. Short link:









