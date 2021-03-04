Is Egypt warming to Turkey’s proposal in the Eastern Mediterranean?

An Egyptian map shows that Cairo identifies its exclusive economic zone in the region in accordance with the Turkish offer.

With the prospect of a warmer relationship between Turkey and Egypt on the horizon, the rich gas fields of the eastern Mediterranean seemed to encourage the two powers to reassess their differences and find common ground in order to mutually benefit. exploration efforts.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara and Cairo could come to a point where they could sign a maritime deal, “depending on the trajectory of relations.”

A recent Egyptian map concerning the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the country in the eastern Mediterranean also seems to be more in line with the Turkish proposal in Cairo than with the previous Greco-Egyptian agreement to share their respective EEZs in the region.

Turkey’s offer would have been more favorable to Egypt than the Greek proposal, but due to political disagreements between Ankara and Cairo on several issues, the Sisi regime tended to sacrifice its rights in the EEZ in an attempt to oppose the Turkish state.

Relations between Cairo and Ankara suddenly froze when Egyptian General-turned-President Abdel Fattah al Sisi led a military coup against the country’s first democratically elected government in August 2013.

“He [Egypt] erred in refusing the Turkish proposal. But I think the internal pressure coming from the power circles around Sisi convinced him that in the interests of Egypt and its better future, Cairo should have some kind of partnership not only with Greece and other neighbors, but also with Turkey, ”said Hamza Zawba, an Egyptian political analyst based in Istanbul.

Experts initially argued that offshore discoveries of rich gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, or the Levant Basin, could help reduce political blockages between coastal states, but powers like Greece have risen fierce political opposition to Turkey, exacerbating problems in the region.

The Levant basin has at least 122.4 trillion cubic feet of technically recoverable gas, according to the US Geological Survey. In order to explore for gas peacefully and legally, coastal states must find common ground among themselves to designate their own respective EEZs.

Turkey-Egypt rapprochement

After the historic Turkey-Libya maritime agreement, recent political signs indicate that Ankara and Cairo are now preparing to take a new diplomatic step in the eastern Mediterranean, which could open up many opportunities for both countries. separated.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks at the “G20 Investment Summit – German Companies and CwA Countries 2019” on the sidelines of a Compact with Africa (CwA) in Berlin, Germany, on November 19, 2019 (John MacDougall / Pool via AP) (AP)



“Egypt and Turkey have historical and traditional ties, which bring the two countries closer,” Zawba adds, explaining why the two nations need a possible rapprochement despite their strong political differences.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also previously reminded Egyptian leaders that political differences between the two countries should not lead Cairo to sign an agreement with Athens to the detriment of the interests of the Egyptian people.

“The maritime agreement between Egypt and Greece made us sad because our relationship with Egypt is much more different than Egypt’s relationship with Greece. It should be discussed, ”Erdogan said. The Turkish president also confirmed the ongoing talks between Ankara and Cairo.

Zawba believes that the Egyptian intelligence apparatus “advised” Sisi to develop a policy of rapprochement with Turkey. According to him, there are two main reasons for this advice.

“First, it is not good for the Egyptian state structure to have a long-standing dispute with Turkey, a regional power,” said the Egyptian analyst.

“Second, for long-term planning, Egypt cannot count on Israel and Greece to ensure its regional security concerns. Turkey could be a much better partner for Egypt, ”Zawba believes.

“For Turkey, it’s the same. Turkey should not lose Egypt because people like Sisi will die while the countries continue, ”he adds.

Turkey has already shown its political goodwill towards Egypt.

“If Egypt exercises the will to act with a positive agenda regarding regional issues, Turkey would not remain indifferent [to that attitude]Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesperson for the Turkish presidency, said in October.

Sisi’s break with the Saudi-Emirate bloc

One of the possible motivations for Egypt’s rapprochement with Turkey has to do with changing political dynamics in the Gulf, as well as Sisi’s fears about the new Biden administration’s critical positions towards the autocrats, according to Zawba.

During the former Trump administration, tensions escalated between the Turkey-Qatar alliance and the UAE-Saudi Arabia-Egypt bloc, even leading to a blockade against Doha. But in Trump’s final days, tensions in the Gulf have eased and relations between Qatar and the UAE-Saudi bloc have returned to normal.

Riyadh has also come under intense political pressure from Washington. On Monday, the Biden administration released an intelligence assessment that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had given orders to capture or kill Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

The United Arab Emirates and the Saudi Kingdom also face an Iranian threat across the Middle East.

“Under these conditions, I don’t think the Saudi-UAE bloc could be a big deal for Turkey,” Zawba said, suggesting that a possible reconciliation between Turkey and the bloc could also be underway.

As a result, the bloc was unable to maintain its grip on the Sisi regime, allowing Cairo to reformulate its foreign policy and “act in its own interests and not on behalf of the United Arab Emirates” or Arabia. Arabia, says Zawba. This is perhaps one of the main reasons Cairo accepted Ankara, he says.

“Yesterday, the Saudi kingdom asked Sisi to condemn Washington’s Khashoggi report. Sissi did not do this. This will make the Saudi Crown Prince furious and angry, ”he adds.

“Due to the decrease in pressure from the United Arab Emirates and the Saudis, the [Sisi] The regime will act on the basis of Egyptian interests and not other interests. ”

Source: TRT World