Briton Boris Johnson gives diet advice





The government has allocated £ 100million to fight obesity in the UK and to help children, adults and families achieve and maintain healthier weights. Johnson, speaking on social media, said he owed his cut figure to the run and “ eat less carbs, avoid chocolate and more late-night cheese. ” Johnson has spoken on several occasions of his efforts to lose weight from a maximum weight of 17 pounds 6 pounds (112 kg) after contracting coronavirus last year. People who are obese or overweight are at increased risk of death or serious illness due to evidence of COVID-19 around the world. Speaking about his own health, Johnson says: ‘I feel full of beans and highly recommend it. ” Video transcript BORIS JOHNSON: Hi people. I have done a lot, in fact all I can, to lose weight and feel fitter and healthier. And what I did was I ate less carbs, avoided chocolate, more late night cheese, all that sort of thing. I got up early for – for some groceries. And the result is, you know, I’ve actually lost weight, a lot by my criteria, and I’m feeling a lot more energetic. I feel full of beans and highly recommend it. I know there are a lot of people who are in the same kind of position as me and me who want to lose weight. And that is why we are now investing in this whole national goal. 100 million pounds to help people get to GP appointments, to get the right apps they need to help them lose weight. And we are also looking at various types of Fit-Miles programs. And what we want to do is encourage 700,000 other people across the country, who have the kinds of problems that I had, to do the same. As they will not only be fitter, but also healthier and happier, and we will bounce back better together. This is the goal.

