Is Boris Johnsons’ obesity incentive scheme worth it, or just a gimmick? | Commentary and opinion

It’s been four months since Prime Minister Boris Johnson reassured us all he was as fit as a butcher’s dog after meeting with Covid, which showed him firsthand how much of a threat obesity still is larger for life under the current pandemic than ever before.

Today, the Prime Minister unveiled a 100m program that he hopes will allow adults and children to follow his Olympian example, one that brought in food and beverage industry leaders drinks to make leaps of joy, convinced that this is a significant sign of a new government approach towards the public. health policy.

The Prime Minister turned to Sir Keith Mills, an Olympic hero of sorts and the man who started Air Miles, to come up with a program that will encourage healthy behavior with the prospect of financial rewards.

Mills is most famous in supermarket circles as the founder of the Nectar Card, which he launched in 2002 and sold in December 2007, in a deal that reportedly grossed him tens of millions of dollars.

He then became CEO and international president of the London 2012 Olympic Campaign, a subject close to his heart as Mayor of London.

The businessman has also been called in by none other than Prince Harry to help him kick off the Invictus Games, although it seems unlikely that the Duchess of Sussex will be asked to face the new campaign, especially if Buckingham Palace is successful.

The exact nature of the rewards program has yet to emerge, although there is speculation it will lead to the creation of a new Fitbit-style app, with perks. The ministers cite a national challenge intervention in Singapore aimed at encouraging Singaporeans to do more physical activity as part of their daily life with financial incentives as inspiration.

The big question is: what does this decision say about the future direction of government health policy?

Since the PM came close to death, there have been doubts about what that would mean for his approach given previous attacks by his health secretary and Matt Hancocks on the nanny state and sin taxes.

Amid calls by health activists for regulations to replace voluntary action that claims against obesity with an expansion of interventions such as the sugar tax, there was initially speculation according to which the Prime Minister would be a convert to the cause with measures to ban HFSS online store promotions as well as the crackdown on junk food TV advertising are just the beginning.

But a white paper leaked last month may have given a more precise impression of the government’s intention, with a heavy emphasis on individual lifestyles and exercise.

Today’s announcement, timed to coincide with World Obesity Day, suggests the government is determined to continue this lifestyle approach, rather than continuing Theresa Mays’ childhood obesity strategy and its bombardment of industry targets.

But he could still see a major role for the food industry, especially supermarkets, which have already experimented with using incentives to encourage consumers to make healthier choices.

In 2013, with London’s Olympic triumph still a recent memory, Philip Clarke, then CEO of Tesco, told The Grocer he planned to use his Clubcard loyalty program to tackle the obesity crisis in the Kingdom. -United. And with Clarke’s long departure, Tesco took this a step further in 2017 by using Clubcard in a trial with general practitioners in Oxford, which saw family physicians working with Clubcard patients to monitor their purchases and suggest healthier exchanges.

So far, such programs have remained limited trials, but if the man who brought us Air Miles can get the new program off the ground, the reward apps tied to daily purchases could become a key part of the strategy against it. ‘obesity.

Whether this is the right approach, however, is a debate guaranteed to spark a battle between enemies of the foster state and those who argue that the way forward is stricter regulation of the industry.

We’ve long called for a holistic approach to tackling obesity and targeted support for those who need it most, said FDF Scientific Director Kate Halliwell, who says the industry was ready to work with it. Mills to develop the rewards program.

Health activists, on the other hand, fear their calls for a tougher line on obesity will be ignored and the obesity strategy, like those that came before it, will end up watered down.

Influential cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra told The Grocer he was asked to give Hancock advice on how to tackle obesity in the wake of the pandemic.

I told him it was about tackling overly processed foods and unhealthy diets encouraged by the food industry. But instead, they turn to one of Boris’ companions and come up with a massive gadget that will do nothing at all to tackle obesity.

As the lockdown begins to ease and more details emerge on the government’s plans, we can expect this debate to get really, really hot.